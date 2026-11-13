All-Time Special-Teams Leaders Among Former Crimson Tide Players: Bama in the NFL Week 10

For the past few weeks, we’ve been updating the all-time NFL leaders among former Alabama Crimson Tide players, both on offense and defense, with game, single-season and career numbers.

It seems only fair that we do some special-team leaders as well.

Alabama has been especially known for its punters and kickers, although it does have one of each currently in the league with J.K. Scott and Will Reichard. But special teams mean more than the players who kick the ball.

Former Crimson Tide Players All-Time Leaders: Special teams Punt returns: David Palmer 162 (Javier Arenas 106)

Punt-return yards: David Palmer 1,610 (Javier Arenas 1,029)

Punt returns for touchdowns: David Palmer 2 (Tony Namath, Cyrus Jones and Chuck DeShane 1)

Longest punt return: Tony Nathan 86 (Chuck DeShane 81)



Kick returns: David Palmer 145 (Irving Spikes 89)

Kick-return yards: David Palmer 3,274 (Irving Spikes 2,058)

Kick-return TDs: Five players tied with one

Longest kick return: Russ Craft 103 (Willie Shelby 97)



Field goals attempted: David Ray 178 (Tommy Brooker 87)

Field goals made: David Ray 110 (Will Reichard 75)



Extra points attempted: Don Hutson 183 (David Ray 175)

Extra points made: Don Hutson 172 (David Ray 167)



Punts: Chris Mohr 1,152 (JK Scott 503)

Punt yards: Chris Mohr 46,570 (JK Scott 22,905)

Longest punt: JK Scott 83 (Chris Mohr 80)

Points within the 20: Chris Mohr 281 (JK 179)

Punt within 20 percentage: JK Scott 35.6 (Chris Mohr (22.24)



Most punts blocked: Chris Mohr 4 (JK Scott, Greg Gantt, Bobby Luna 3)

Points per game: Will Reichard 8.4 (Don Hutson, David Ray 7.1)

Bama in the 2026-27 NFL Statistical Leaders

It’s an easy choice this time: Packers safety Xavier McKinney had two interceptions against the Patriots and is tied for the league lead with five. Green Bay won 45-27. He’s the only player in the league with two interceptions in two games this season.

Bama in the 2026-27 NFL Statistical Leaders SEASON

Category, Name, Team, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Bryce Young 2,197 (Jalen Hurts 933)

Passer rating: Bryce Young 91.3 (Jalen Hurts 84.7)

Passing TDs: Bryce Young 16 (Jalen Hurts 8)



Rushing attempts: Jahmyr Gibbs 177* (Derrick Henry 175)

Rushing yards: Jahmyr Gibbs 847 (Derrick Henry 689)

Rushing TDS: Jahmyr Gibbs 9 (Derrick Henry 8)



Receptions: Jahmyr Gibbs 34 (Jaylen Waddle 29)

Receiving yards: Jameson Williams 437 (DeVonta Smith 310)

Receiving TDs: Jameson Williams 5 (players tied with 2)



Touches: Jahmyr Gibbs 211* (Derrick Henry 187)

Touchdowns scored: Jahmyr Gibbs 11* (Derrick Henry 9)

Total Points: Will Reichard 70 (Jahmyr Gibbs 66)



Passed defended: Marlon Humphrey 9 (Jordan Battle 7)

Interceptions: Xavier McKinney 5*(Jordan Battle 3)

Forced fumbles: Dallas Turner and Quinnen Williams 2

Tackles: Mack Wilson 62 (Minkah Fitzpatrick 53

Tackles for a loss: Quinnen Williams 14*, (Will Anderson Jr. 12)

Sacks: Will Anderson Jr. 9.5* (Dallas Turner 7)



CAREER

Category, Name, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Jalen Hurts 18,824 (Tua Tagovailoa 18,200)

Passer rating: Tua Tagovailoa 96.2 (Jalen Hurts 93.8)

Passing TDs: Tua Tagovailoa 120 (Jalen Hurts 118)



Rushing attempts: Derrick Henry 2,837 (Josh Jacobs 1,876)

Rushing yards: Derrick Henry 13,707* (Josh Jacobs 7,878)

Rushing TDs: Derrick Henry 130* (Josh Jacobs 75)



Receptions: DeVonta Smith and Calvin Ridley 411

Receiving yards: Calvin Ridley 5,769 (Jaylen Waddle 5,376)

Receiving TDS: Calvin Ridley 40 (DeVonta Smith 33)



Touches: Derrick Henry 3,038* (Josh Jacobs 2,156)

Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry 136* (Josh Jacobs 79)

Total points: Derrick Henry 822 (Josh Jacobs 474)



Passes defended: Marlon Humphrey 113 (Trevon Diggs and Minkah Fitzpatrick 63)

Interceptions: Xavier McKinney 24 (Marlon Humphrey 23)

Forced fumbles: Marlon Humphrey 18 (Quinnen Williams 10)

Tackles (combined): Minkah Fitzpatrick 743 (Marlon Humphrey 540)

Tackles for a loss: Quinnen Williams 76 (Jonathan Allen 71)

Sacks: Jonathan Allen 48.5 (Quinnen Williams 46.5)

Bama in the NFL Week 10 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 10 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:

Bama in the NFL | Kristi F. Patrick/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

Bama in the NFL Game of the Week

New England (5-4) vs. Detroit (6-2) at FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Munich, Germany. Alabama fans are well aware that wide receiver Jameson Williams is one of the keys to the Lions offense, but Amon-Ra St. Brown is going to be the player in the spotlight for Detroit. His mother, Miriam, is from Leverkusen, Germany. He’s fluent in German and wears a decal of the German flag on his helmet. Of course, the Lions will go his way to try, but when the Patriots adjust do they then turn more to Williams and running back Jahmyr Gibbs? All three could end up having big days.

Bama in the NFL Key Matchup of the Week

We don’t like being repetitive but keep your eye on McKinney again this week. Minnesota (6-2) at Green Bay (6-3) is a huge NFC North game and the Vikings just traded with the Raiders to bring back Kirk Cousins to try and make a postseason run. The quarterback is having a terrific season, but switching gears so fast might cause some issues that McKinney can take advantage of in coverage.

Bama in the NFL Trivia Question of the Week

Who was the last former Alabama Crimson Tide players to get traded?

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

See below for answer

How to Watch: Bama in the NFL Week 10 Streaming options include CBS on Paramount+, NBC on Peacock, NFL+



Thursday, Nov. 12

Commanders at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)



Sunday, Nov. 15

Patriots vs. Lions at Munich, Germany, 9:30 a.m. ET (Fox)

Bills at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dolphins at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chiefs at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Vikings at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Jaguars at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Texans at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Rams at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Seahawks at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

49ers at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Steelers at Bengals, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Monday, Nov. 16

Chargers at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Byes: Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay

Bama In the NFL Week 10 Notes

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the NFL trading deadline was that no former Crimson Tide players were part of any deals. The only who may have been closest was wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was involved in an incident at the Nashville Airport on Saturday. He finally told his side of the story on Wednesday, that he didn't have a ticket to retrieve his truck, and after repeated attempts to prove that the car was his grew frustrated and took his keys with the valet sustaining an injury to one of his fingers. Ridley has just six receptions for 91 yards in seven games.

The other player who probably would have been traded at the deadline under different circumstances was Daron Payne, as there’s real demand for defensive tackles for the second half of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, a potential trade was in the works involving the Commanders and Giants until Payne broke his left foot in practice last week, ending his season. Payne is playing in the final year of a four-year, $90 million contract extension.

Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams leads the NFL with 14 tackles for loss, the most by a defensive lineman through Week 9 since 2017 (Chandler Jones, 14 with Arizona). He’s aiming for his third straight game with at least seven tackles.

Bryce Young has had a touchdown pass in nine straight games.

Gibbs record watch: With 60 touchdowns (48 rushing, 12 receiving), he needs one more to tie Terrell Davis for the most touchdowns by a player during his first four seasons. With two more rushing touchdowns he’ll become the third player all-time under the age of 25 with 50 rushing touchdowns (Barry Sanders 52 and Emmitt Smith 50).

Bama in the NFL Trivia Answer

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is the most recent former Alabama Crimson Tide player to be traded in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins sent him to the Denver Broncos on March 18, 2026, along with a fourth-round draft picks, in exchange for three 2026 draft picks, a first-, third-, and fourth-round pick.

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

• The database includes the complete breakdown of every former Crimson Tide player in the NFL’s contract information and status, including teams, positions, jersey numbers and draft information.

• Can’t remember what team a player is on this season? Our listing of active Alabama players in the NFL is by team, status designation and position.

• Check out the unque All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL and each Alabama draft selection by year, team and position, along with AFL, expansion and supplemental picks. Plus every Crimson Tide player who has participated in a Super Bowl, those who were on a Super Bowl roster, and Alabama’s impressive collection of Super Bowl MVPs.

• A thorough look at where Alabama was considered Position U during the Nick Saban era, both on offense and defense, and how his former Crimson Tide players are closing in on $4 billion made in the NFL.

• The Crimson Tide's influence on the NFL has been immense. A full listing of Alabama's All-Pros and impact on every franchise. Also, check out Alabama's history on the annual NFL Top 100 list as voted by the players.

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