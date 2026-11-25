We’ll start with a trivia question, one that you can use on Alabama Crimson Tide fans over the weekend while watching the variety of NFL games being played on TV. Over the years there have been a variety of Thanksgiving games played that give out broadcast postgame awards including the Galloping Gobbler, All-Iron, Game Ball, championship belts, Madden Thanksgiving MVP, the Turkey Leg and the NFL Network Pudding Pie Award.

Can you name the only former Crimson Tide player to win one?

It was Amari Cooper in 2018.He had been acquired in a trade with the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 22 in exchange for a 2019 first-round draft pick, and it was the fourth game with his new team. About midway through the third quarter he celebrated a 40-yard touchdown with a mock free throw, and then turned what normally would have been about a 20-yard gain into a 90-yard touchdown by spinning away cornerback Fabian Moreau and outracing former teammate Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (who tried to push him out of bounds at the 5) to the end zone.

Cooper finished with eight catches for 180 yards, and the two touchdowns as Dallas defeated Washington at home 31-23 to catch NFC East rival atop the division standings.

At that point it was a Cowboys’ Thanksgiving-game record for receiving yards, and fifth all-time. The record is actually 303 yards by Cleveland wide receiver Jim Benton, against the Detroit Lions, on 10 receptions.

Most Yards on Pass Receptions, Thanksgiving Game

303 Jim Benton, Cleveland at Detroit, Nov. 22, 1945

188: Andre Johnson (Houston Texans): 188 yards (2012)

185 Lance Alworth, San Diego vs. Buffalo, Nov. 26, 1964

184 Anthony Carter, Minnesota at Dallas, Nov. 26, 1987 (OT)

180 Amari Cooper (Dallas Cowboys): 180 yards on 8 catches with 2 touchdowns (2018 vs. Washington)

It was also the league’s first 300-yard receiving game. Incidentally, the league record for career receiving yards on Thanksgiving is held by tight end Jason Witten (895).

So which former Crimson Tide players have a chance to join Cooper with this unique distinction? Here’s a quick matchup guide for this year’s NFL Thanksgiving games from Wednesday through Friday, from our Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database listing of active Alabama players (TV info listed below):

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams Packers: #20 Domani Jackson, CB, Green Bay Packers (Practice Squad); #8 Josh Jacobs, RB; #29 Xavier McKinney, S

Los Angeles Rams: #15 Ty Simpson, QB



Note: Jacobs probably won't play (finger), but McKinney leads the NFL in interceptions.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Bears: No one

Lions: #32 Brian Branch, S; #0 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB; #1 Jameson Williams, WR



Note: Gibbs’ record-setting season will be on full display against a tough Bears defense (see below).

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Eagles: #30 Jihaad Campbell, LB; #69 Landon Dickerson, OL; #79 Evan Neal, OG (Practice Squad); #6 DeVonta Smith, WR; #56 Tyler Steen, OG; #94 Byron Young, DT



Cowboys: #52 Tyler Booker, OG; #99 LT Overton, DL; #92 Quinnen Williams, DL



Note: Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season with a blood clot issue. Philadelphia is 2-7 without him.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Chiefs: None.

Bills: #72 Phidarian Mathis, DT (Practice Squad)



Note: It should be a great game nonetheless.

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers Broncos: #51 Que Robinson, OLB; #2 Pat Surtain II, CB; #17 Jaylen Waddle, WR



Steelers: #17 Germie Bernard, WR



Note: We could definitely see Surtain covering Bernard, who leads Pittsburgh with 38 catches and his second in receiving yards at 324.

Nov 22, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown with his teammates in the third quarter against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Bama in the NFL Player of the Week

Quinnen Williams had five tackles, including three for a loss, with two sacks, three quarterback hurries and one pass defended for the Cowboys against the Titans. Right behind him was Byron Young with the Eagles, who against the Steelers had four tackles, including two for a loss, two sacks and two hurries. Their team are playing against each this week, too.

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young is also coming off his 14th-career game-winning drive, tying him with Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott for the most by any quarterback under the age of 26 in the Super Bowl era). He completed 22 of 30 passes (73.3 percent) for 254 yards and two touchdowns for 106.8 rating against the Ravens.

Bama in the 2026-27 NFL Statistical Leaders SEASON

Category, Name, Team, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Bryce Young 2,651 (Jalen Hurts 933)

Passer rating: Bryce Young 91.4 (Jalen Hurts 84.7)

Passing TDs: Bryce Young 18 (Jalen Hurts 8)



Rushing attempts: Jahmyr Gibbs 222* (Derrick Henry 198)

Rushing yards: Jahmyr Gibbs 1,098* (Derrick Henry 793)

Rushing TDS: Jahmyr Gibbs 13* (Derrick Henry 11)



Receptions: Jahmyr Gibbs 45 (Jameson Williams 36)

Receiving yards: Jameson Williams 611 (Jahmyr Gibbs 404)

Receiving TDs: Jameson Williams 6 (four players tied with 2)



Touches: Jahmyr Gibbs 240* (Derrick Henry 202)

Touchdowns scored: Jahmyr Gibbs 15* (Derrick Henry 12)

Total Points: Jahmyr Gibbs 90 (Will Reichard 86)



Passed defended: Marlon Humphrey 9 (Jordan Battle 8)

Interceptions: Xavier McKinney 6*(Jordan Battle 3)

Forced fumbles: Quinnen Williams 4 (five players with 2)



Tackles: Mack Wilson 80 (Jordan Battle 62)

Tackles for a loss: Quinnen Williams 18* (Will Anderson Jr. 17)

Sacks: Will Anderson Jr. 11.5* (Dallas Turner and Quinnen Williams 8.0)



CAREER

Category, Name, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Jalen Hurts 18,824 (Tua Tagovailoa 18,200)

Passer rating: Tua Tagovailoa 96.2 (Jalen Hurts 93.8)

Passing TDs: Tua Tagovailoa 120 (Jalen Hurts 118)



Rushing attempts: Derrick Henry 2,860* (Josh Jacobs 1,876)

Rushing yards: Derrick Henry 13,811* (Josh Jacobs 7,883)

Rushing TDs: Derrick Henry 133* (Josh Jacobs 75)



Receptions: DeVonta Smith and Calvin Ridley 416

Receiving yards: Calvin Ridley 5,837 (Jaylen Waddle 5,437)

Receiving TDs: Calvin Ridley 41 (DeVonta Smith 33)



Touches: Derrick Henry 3,070* (Josh Jacobs 2,156)

Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry 139* (Josh Jacobs 79)

Total points: Derrick Henry 840 (Josh Jacobs 474)



Passes defended: Marlon Humphrey 113 (Trevon Diggs and Minkah Fitzpatrick 63)

Interceptions: Xavier McKinney 25 (Marlon Humphrey 23)

Forced fumbles: Marlon Humphrey 19 (Quinnen Williams 12)



Tackles (combined): Minkah Fitzpatrick 751 (Marlon Humphrey 548)

Tackles for a loss: Quinnen Williams 80 (Jonathan Allen 72)

Sacks: Jonathan Allen and Quinnen Williams 49.5)

Bama in the NFL Week 12 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 12 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Bama in the NFL | Kristi F. Patrick/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

Bama in the NFL Game of the Week

We’re going Bears at Lions as both teams are 8-2 and first-place in the NFC is on the line. Gibbs leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,502) and scrimmage touchdowns (15) and became the fourth player in NFL history with at least 1,500 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns in three of his first four career seasons, joining Shaun Alexander, Terrell Davis and LaDainian Tomlinson. Moreover, with Gibbs has 52 career rushing touchdowns and is tied with Lions legend Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns by a player under the age of 25 in NFL history.

Bama in the NFL Key Matchup of the Week

The Ravens at Texans feels like an elimination game for playoff contention. It should feature a lot of running back Derrick Henry, and Houston had coach DeMeco Ryans knows it. Henry To’oTo’o will be a keep part of trying to contain Henry, along with Will Anderson Jr. The linebacker-turned-defensive end gets a lot of attention for leading the NFL in sacks with 11.5, but he’s also second in tackles for a loss behind Williams.

Bama in the NFL Trivia Question of the Week

Which former Alabama player has won the has been named an NFL Defensive Player of the Week the most times over the years?

See below for answer

How to Watch: Bama in the NFL Week 12 Streaming options include CBS on Paramount+, NBC on Peacock, NFL+



Wednesday, Nov. 25

Packers at Rams, 8 p.m. ET (Netflix)



Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)

Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Eagles at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Chiefs at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Friday, Nov. 27

Broncos at Steelers, 3 p.m. ET (Amazon)



Sunday, Nov. 29

Ravens at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Saints at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Falcons at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Giants at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Raiders at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Titans at Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Commanders at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Patriots at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Monday, Nov. 30

Panthers at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Bama In the NFL Week 12 Notes

Player to keep an eye on for the Falcons at Vikings, safety DeMarcco Hellams. He led Atlanta in tackles with a season-high 11 during Atlanta’s last game in Week 10, a 35-13 loss to Kansas City.

Jets edge rusher David Bailey has 9.5 sacks in his first career 10 games. He’s tied with Cornelius Bennett, Von Miller and Derrick Thomas for the third-most sacks by a player in his first 10 career games since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic. Only Julius Peppers (11 sacks) and Reggie White (10) had more.

As part of the 2026 My Cause My Cleats campaign over the next two weeks, Anderson will be one of four players profiled in the Part of Me initiative in partnership with Stand Together, “a philanthropic community that helps changemakers tackle the root causes of the country’s biggest challenges.”

Note: More notes will be added as the weekend progresses.

Contact Kristi at KristiPatrick@Travelmation.net or visit www.EscapewithKristi.com | www.EscapeWithKristi.com

Bama in the NFL Trivia Answer

Landon Collins tops all former Crimson Tide players with four career Defensive Player of the Week awards, three with the New York Giants in 2016 and one with Washington in 2019. Safety Roman Haper won three.

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

• The database includes the complete breakdown of every former Crimson Tide player in the NFL’s contract information and status, including teams, positions, jersey numbers and draft information.

• Can’t remember what team a player is on this season? Our listing of active Alabama players in the NFL is by team, status designation and position.

• Check out the unque All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL and each Alabama draft selection by year, team and position, along with AFL, expansion and supplemental picks. Plus every Crimson Tide player who has participated in a Super Bowl, those who were on a Super Bowl roster, and Alabama’s impressive collection of Super Bowl MVPs.

• A thorough look at where Alabama was considered Position U during the Nick Saban era, both on offense and defense, and how his former Crimson Tide players are closing in on $4 billion made in the NFL.

• The Crimson Tide's influence on the NFL has been immense. A full listing of Alabama's All-Pros and impact on every franchise. Also, check out Alabama's history on the annual NFL Top 100 list as voted by the players.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.