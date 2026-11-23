Ready for some Thanksgiving Eve football?

The NFL is expanding to Wednesday night this holiday season, as the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams both come out of Week 10 byes to play on Wednesday, Nov. 25 in Los Angeles.

It’s a quick turnaround for both teams in what has become a massive game for the NFC wild card race.

Both the Packers and Rams are 6-4 this season, and the winner of Wednesday’s game will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker that could determine the final playoff seed in the NFC.

The Rams come into this game on a four-game winning streak, but they are extremely banged up on offense with Puka Nacua (knee) done for the season and Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, the Packers could be without Micah Parsons (still on the PUP list) and Josh Jacobs (finger) in Week 12. The Green Bay running game has been the worst in the NFL – by EPA/Play – so losing Jacobs would be a pretty big blow against an elite Rams defense.

Oddsmakers have set the Rams as favorites at home, yet the Packers have continually covered the spread as underdogs (4-1) in the 2026 season.

Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford are both looking to put their teams in position to make the postseason, but which should bettors trust on Thanksgiving Eve?

Here’s a breakdown of this standalone game, complete with the latest odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup on Wednesday night.

Packers vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Packers +3 (-114)

Rams -3 (-105)

Moneyline

Packers: +127

Rams: -150

Total

44.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Packers vs. Rams How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Netflix

Packers record: 6-4

Rams record: 6-4

Packers vs. Rams Injury Reports

Packers Injury Report

Micah Parsons (PUP) – questionable

Josh Jacobs – questionable

Sean Rhyan – questionable

Zaire Franklin – questionable

Brandon Cisse – questionable

Skyy Moore – questionable

Bo Melton – questionable

Isaiah McDuffie – questionable

Rams Injury Report

Puka Nacua – out for season

Davante Adams – IR

Kam Curl – questionable

Myles Garrett – questionable

Kyren Williams – questionable

Packers vs. Rams Betting Trends

The Packers are 6-4 against the spread this season.

The Rams are 6-4 against the spread this season.

The Rams are 2-3 against the spread at home in 2026.

Green Bay is 3-2 against the spread on the road in 2026.

The Rams are 6-3 against the spread when favored this season.

Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread as an underdog in 2026.

The OVER is 5-5 in the Rams’ 10 games this season.

The UNDER is 7-3 in the Packers’ 10 games this season.

Packers vs. Rams Key Player to Watch

Blake Corum, Running Back, Los Angeles Rams

Part of a one-two punch in the backfield with Kyren Williams, Corum saw an expanded role in Week 10, playing over 50 percent of the snaps for the first time this season.

The young running back should be more involved in the offense with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams out, and he’s put up some huge numbers (5.3 yards per carry, six touchdowns) in the 2026 season. In fact, Corum has found the end zone in each of his last six games.

He’s handled double-digit carries in four straight matchups and should see work as both a runner and a receiver in Week 12.

Williams also was limited to open practice this week, which could lead to a lead role for Corum on Wednesday.

Packers vs. Rams Prediction and Pick

Green Bay has been awesome as an underdog this season, but I can’t trust this offense – even if Josh Jacobs plays – to make enough of an impact on the ground to beat a stout Rams front.

So far this season, Green Bay is dead last in the league in EPA/Rush, and it’s averaging well less than 3.5 yards per carry. That simply won’t cut it against a front that features Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett.

The Rams are a top-five team in EPA/Play and EPA/Pass on defense this season, which is honestly a major reason why they’re even still in the playoff mix.

Now, the Packers have been solid against the run (4.0 yards per carry allowed), which is going to put some pressure on Sean McVay to scheme up some plays to get his playmakers in space with Nacua and Adams both sidelined.

The Rams haven’t done a great job winning by wide margins this season, but I can’t look past Green Bay’s struggles against teams with solid pass rushes (like Minnesota) this season.

A one-dimensional offense is not going to take down this Rams defense, and I’m comfortable laying the field goal with this game in L.A.

Pick: Rams -3 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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