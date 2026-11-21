If you’ve bene following us this season you’ve known for weeks that former Alabama running back Derrick Henry was on the verge of becoming the Crimson Tide's all-time leader in points scored in the NFL, which he finally reached on Monday night.

Unfortunately, he reached the record during a game that was otherwise completely forgettable for the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20 to the previously winless Chargers. With the Los Angeles defense focused on stopping him, the frustrated Henry had just 10 yards on 10 carries, but two were for touchdowns.

It gave him 834 total career points, moving ahead of Don Hutson with 825. The two-time MVP played his last down in 1945, so the record stood for 81 years.

It got us thinking what other Bama in the NFL records may be next. Here's five to keep an eye on:

In the same game, cornerback Marlon Humphrey of the Ravens tied the record for most passes defended by a former Crimson Tide player with 113. He needs just one more to move ahead of Deshea Townsend and stand alone. It needs to be noted that the NFL has only kept track of the statistic since 1999.

This one needs an asterisk. Last week, Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick reached No. 745 in career combined tackles, topping Kareem Jackson for the most since 1987 (739, DeMeco Ryans was right behind him at 735). Tackles isn’t an official statistic, but it became standardized over the years so Ray Lewis is generally considered the all-time leader with 2,059 career tackles. Lee Roy Jordan had 1,236 for the Dallas Cowboys from 1963-76).

The Bama in the NFL record for most scrimmage yards in a single season is Henry’s 2,141 in 2020. Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs is on pace to break it. The Lions (7-2) are just over the halfway point of the 17-game season (52.9 percent to be exact, and he had 1,384 so far. He’s on pace for 2,614.

Gibbs is just off the pace for three other records, rushing yards per season, rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. He has exactly 1,000 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs, and 13 total touchdowns. Had 2,207 rushing yards in 2020, and Shaun Alexander reached the end zone 27 times in 2005, all on the ground. Gibbs is on pace for 1,889 rushing yards, 20.8 rushing touchdowns, and 24.6 total TDs, respectively.

Will Anderson Jr. has 11.5 sacks in 10 games, just off the pace of the epic 20-sack season Derrick Thomas had in 1990.

Derrick Henry gets the Ravens on the board with the rushing TD 💪



Jacoby Brissett crowned King Henry after the score 👑



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Sx1UPT08uU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 17, 2026

Bama in the NFL Trivia Question of the Week

Among former Crimson Tide players, who holds the record for being named an NFL Player of the Week?

See below for answer

Bama in the NFL Player of the Week

Gibbs has been kind of a staple here all season, and this week he was also the NFC Offensive Player of the Week as well. He had 252 scrimmage yards (153 rushing, 99 receiving on seven catches) and two rushing touchdowns in Detroit’s 35-10 win against New England in Munich, Germany. Here’s how rare of a performance that, he’s just the fifth player in NFL history with at least 150 rushing yards, 95 receiving yards and two rushing touchdowns in a single game, joining Jim Brown (Sept. 15, 1963 with Cleveland), Billy Cannon (Dec. 10, 1961 with the Houston Oilers), Priest Holmes (Nov. 24, 2002 with Kansas City) and Delvin Williams (Nov. 7, 1976 with San Francisco). In the process he became just the second player under the age of 25 in NFL history with at least 250 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns in multiple games (LaDainian Tomlinson), and surpassed Terrell Davis for the most touchdowns by a player in his first four seasons in NFL history, with 62.

Bama in the 2026-27 NFL Statistical Leaders SEASON

Category, Name, Team, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Bryce Young 2,397 (Jalen Hurts 933)

Passer rating: Bryce Young 90.1 (Jalen Hurts 84.7)

Passing TDs: Bryce Young 16 (Jalen Hurts 8)



Rushing attempts: Jahmyr Gibbs 199* (Derrick Henry 185)

Rushing yards: Jahmyr Gibbs 1,000* (Derrick Henry 699)

Rushing TDS: Jahmyr Gibbs 11 (Derrick Henry 10)



Receptions: Jahmyr Gibbs 41 (Jameson Williams 32)

Receiving yards: Jameson Williams 518 (Jahmyr Gibbs 384)

Receiving TDs: Jameson Williams 5 (four players tied with 2)



Touches: Jahmyr Gibbs 240* (Derrick Henry 202)

Touchdowns scored: Jahmyr Gibbs 13* (Derrick Henry 11)

Total Points: Will Reichard 82 (Jahmyr Gibbs 78)



Passed defended: Marlon Humphrey 9 (Jordan Battle 8)

Interceptions: Xavier McKinney 6*(Jordan Battle 3)

Forced fumbles: Quinnen Williams 3 (three players with 2)

Tackles: Mack Wilson 72 (Jordan Battle 58)

Tackles for a loss: Quinnen Williams and Will Anderson Jr. 15*

Sacks: Will Anderson Jr. 11.5* (Dallas Turner 8.0)



CAREER

Category, Name, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Jalen Hurts 18,824 (Tua Tagovailoa 18,200)

Passer rating: Tua Tagovailoa 96.2 (Jalen Hurts 93.8)

Passing TDs: Tua Tagovailoa 120 (Jalen Hurts 118)



Rushing attempts: Derrick Henry 2,847* (Josh Jacobs 1,876)

Rushing yards: Derrick Henry 13,17* (Josh Jacobs 7,883)

Rushing TDs: Derrick Henry 132* (Josh Jacobs 75)



Receptions: DeVonta Smith and Calvin Ridley 411

Receiving yards: Calvin Ridley 5,769 (Jaylen Waddle 5,376)

Receiving TDs: Calvin Ridley 40 (DeVonta Smith 33)



Touches: Derrick Henry 3,053* (Josh Jacobs 2,156)

Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry 138* (Josh Jacobs 79)

Total points: Derrick Henry 834 (Josh Jacobs 474)



Passes defended: Marlon Humphrey 113 (Trevon Diggs and Minkah Fitzpatrick 63)

Interceptions: Xavier McKinney 25 (Marlon Humphrey 23)

Forced fumbles: Marlon Humphrey 19 (Quinnen Williams 10)

Tackles (combined): Minkah Fitzpatrick 745 (Marlon Humphrey 548)

Tackles for a loss: Quinnen Williams 77 (Jonathan Allen 72)

Sacks: Jonathan Allen 49.5 (Quinnen Williams 47.5)

Bama in the NFL Week 11 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 11 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:

Bama in the NFL | Kristi F. Patrick/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Bama in the NFL Game of the Week

It’s a bad slate of games this week, with just two matchups of winning teams, and there aren’t any former Crimson Tide players with the Jaguars at Giants. That leaves Minnesota (7-2) vs. San Francisco (8-1), Sunday night from Mexico City, by default. Led by linebacker Dallas Turner, Minnesota leads the NFL with 37 sacks and can become just the fourth team since 2002 with at least 40 sacks in their first 10 games of a season. There’s also kicker Will Reichard and 49ers reserve quarterback Mac Jones in this one.

Bama in the NFL Key Matchup of the Week

Jonathan Allen vs. the entire Commanders offense will be center stage Monday night. The defensive lineman was originally drafted No. 17 overall in 2017 by Washington. In February 2025, Allen was told his contract would not be extended and gave him permission to seek a trade. When one didn’t materialize, the Commanders released him. You don’t think Allen won’t be a little extra motivated this week, do you? Last week he notched his fourth sack of the season, No. 49.5 of his career.

Jonathan Allen goes back to Washington for first time since leaving in 2024. “This is gonna be my first time going to Washington as a visitor. For me, just trying to make it as normal as possible. At the end of the day, we have a job we got to do. We have a mission we're trying… pic.twitter.com/FyUHSl4PUK — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 19, 2026

How to Watch: Bama in the NFL Week 8 Streaming options include CBS on Paramount+, NBC on Peacock, NFL+



Thursday's Score

Texans 26, Colts 3



Sunday, Nov. 22

Cardinals at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Buccaneers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jaguars at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Titans at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Ravens at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Saints at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Jets at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Steelers at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Raiders at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Vikings vs. 49ers, at Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Monday, Nov. 23

Bengals at Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Byes: Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, LA Rams, New England, Seattle

Bama In the NFL Week 11 Notes

When the Carolina Panthers defeated New Orleans, 20-17, quarterback Bryce Young recorded his 13th career game-winning drive. Not only did it tie him with Matt Ryan (13) for the third-most by a quarterback under the age of 26 in the Super Bowl era (one behind Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott with 14), but he’s just behind Jalen Hurts for the most among active former Alabama quarterbacks. To put it further into perspective, Jor Namath had 15 during his entire career.

Quinnen Williams is on pace to put up some career numbers. Last week he had 10 tackles, with a sack and forced fumble. His 46 tackles are on pace to top his career high of 62 (2023) and his three forced fumbles tied what he did in 2025.

Dalvin Tomlinson continues to be one of the bright spots for the Chargers. In that game against Henry and the Ravens he had a second-high five tackles and two sacks.

There’s already a buzz growing about Lions safety Brian Branch on tap to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He’s come back strong from a major Achilles injury and is one of two defensive backs in the league with a tackle for a loss and a pass defended in 10-plus games since 2023. Check out SI's top 50 free agents list.

More Henry: With his two TDs last week he tied Tomlinson (nine seasons from 2001-09) for the most consecutive seasons and most total seasons with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

More Gibbs: He’s just the fifth player in NFL history with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in each of his first four career seasons, joining Earl Campbell, Eric Dickerson, Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson.

Contact Kristi at KristiPatrick@Travelmation.net or visit www.EscapewithKristi.com | www.EscapeWithKristi.com

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

• The database includes the complete breakdown of every former Crimson Tide player in the NFL’s contract information and status, including teams, positions, jersey numbers and draft information.

• Can’t remember what team a player is on this season? Our listing of active Alabama players in the NFL is by team, status designation and position.

• Check out the unque All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL and each Alabama draft selection by year, team and position, along with AFL, expansion and supplemental picks. Plus every Crimson Tide player who has participated in a Super Bowl, those who were on a Super Bowl roster, and Alabama’s impressive collection of Super Bowl MVPs.

• A thorough look at where Alabama was considered Position U during the Nick Saban era, both on offense and defense, and how his former Crimson Tide players are closing in on $4 billion made in the NFL.

• The Crimson Tide's influence on the NFL has been immense. A full listing of Alabama's All-Pros and impact on every franchise. Also, check out Alabama's history on the annual NFL Top 100 list as voted by the players.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.