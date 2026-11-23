Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to pick up another win on Thanksgiving, and they’re heavily favored to make that happen in the 2026 season.

Dallas (5-6) is favored at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are in the middle of a rebuilding season after Jalen Hurts (blood clots) was placed on injured reserve. Philly snapped a seven-game losing streak in Week 11, upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers with Joe Milton under center.

Milton will get the start again on Thursday against a Dallas defense that has been one of the worst in the league this season. The silver lining? The Dallas offense has been one of the best in the NFL.

Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have lit up opposing defenses through the air, and Dallas ranks in the top-five in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense.

The Eagles have struggled on the road (0-3), and they lost the first meeting between these teams by 17 points at home.

Should bettors expect a similar result on Thanksgiving?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the Eagles vs. Cowboys battle in Week 12.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Eagles +8.5 (-110)

Cowboys -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Eagles: +323

Cowboys: -410

Total

47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Eagles vs. Cowboys How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: AT&T Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Eagles record: 3-7

Cowboys record: 5-6

Eagles vs. Cowboys Injury Reports

Eagles Injury Report

Jalen Hurts – IR

Saquon Barkley – questionable

Jonathan Jones – questionable

Quinyon Mitchell – questionable

Zack Baun – IR

Dontayvion Wicks – IR

Cowboys Injury Report

Jake Ferguson – questionable

Jaishawn Barham – questionable

Dee Winters – questionable

Jalen Thompson – questionable

DaRon Bland – IR

Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 35-22-1 all-time on Thanksgiving.

The Eagles are 2-8 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys are 5-6 against the spread this season.

Dallas is 2-3 against the spread at home in 2026.

Philly is 0-3 against the spread on the road in 2026.

Dallas is 3-5 against the spread when favored this season.

Philly is 2-5 against the spread as an underdog in 2026.

The OVER is 8-3 in the Cowboys’ 11 games this season.

The UNDER is 6-4 in the Eagles’ 10 games this season.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch

Dak Prescott, Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys.

I’ll start by saying this: Dak Prescott won’t win the MVP this season.

Yet, the Dallas quarterback deserves some love in that market after leading Dallas to over 90 points the last two weeks. The Cowboys are not good enough (5-6) for Dak to truly garner MVP consideration (hence his odds at +7000), but he’s thrown for 25 scores and ran for two more in the 2026 campaign.

In fact, this Dallas defense would look even worse if it weren’t for Prescott continuing to lead this team to huge offensive games.

Dak has thrown nine scores over the last two weeks, and he threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Philly back in Week 7. The Cowboys’ success is extremely dependent on how many points Dak can put up to mask this struggling defensive unit.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick

Laying the points with the Cowboys on Thanksgiving? What could go wrong?!

In all seriousness, this is a bet on Dallas’ quarterback play, which has been absolutely awesome in the 2026 season. Prescott has already led the team to a 17-point road win over the Eagles, and Philly is a little banged up coming into this game.

Joe Milton did snap the team’s losing streak at home against Pittsburgh, and the Dallas defense is much easier to move the ball against. Still, taking a young quarterback who doesn’t even have five NFL starts on a short week? No thanks.

The Eagles are just 2-5 against the spread as underdogs and have not covered on the road. Philly has the worst offense in the NFL in EPA/Play this season while the Cowboys are third and both teams rank in the bottom 12 in EPA/Play on defense.

I can’t look past the massive advantage that the Cowboys have on the offensive end, especially with Prescott playing some of his best ball of 2026.

I’ll lay the point with the Cowboys, who should be able to cook up another double-digit win over their division rival.

Pick: Cowboys -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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