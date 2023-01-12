Alabama DB Terrion Arnold Named FWAA Freshman All-American

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America Thursday afternoon.

In his debut season for the Crimson Tide, the redshirt freshman played in 11 games, starting seven of them after a heated cornerback competition throughout fall camp. He had 45 tackles, including one for loss and a key interception against Texas A&M.

Arnold was also selected to the Freshman All-SEC Team and named a semifinalist for the FWAA’s Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

With the Crimson Tide losing several experienced defensive backs to this year's NFL draft like Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams, Eli Ricks and Brian Branch plus Khyree Jackson transferring to Oregon, Arnold will be expected to step up into an even bigger role in next year's secondary for Alabama.

The complete 2022 FWAA Freshman All-America Team:



OFFENSE



QB Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-4, 220, Huntersville, N.C.)

• RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss (5-11, 210, Pike Road, Ala.)

• RB Richard Reese, Baylor (5-9, 175, Bellville, Texas)

WR Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (6-0, 185, Lilburn, Ga.)

• WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M (5-11, 170, Frisco, Texas)

WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Cal (6-3, 205, Highland Village, Texas)

TE Brady Hunt, Ball State (6-6, 245, Muncie, Ind.)

• OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (6-4, 320, Humble, Texas)

• OL Will Campbell, LSU (6-6, 325, Monroe, La.)

• OL Blake Miller, Clemson (6-6, 315, Strongsville, Ohio)

OL Mason Randolph, Boise State (6-4, 320, Yorba Linda, Calif.)

OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington (6-6, 303, Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

• OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (6-5, 330, Tafuna, American Samoa)



DEFENSE



DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati (6-2, 320, Cincinnati, Ohio)

• DL Gabe Jacas, Illinois (6-3, 265, Port St.Lucie, Fla.)

• DL Deone Walker, Kentucky (6-6, 330, Detroit, Mich.)

• DL Mykel Williams, Georgia (6-5, 265, Columbus, Ga.)

• LB Jaishawn Barham, Maryland (6-3, 230, District Heights, Md.)

• LB Abdul Carter, Penn State (6-3, 233, Philadelphia, Pa.)

LB Trey Moore, UTSA (6-3, 230, San Antonio, Texas)

• LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU (6-2, 220, New Orleans, La.)

DB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (6-0, 188, Tallahassee, Fla.)

DB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State (6-4, 205, Beggs, Okla.)

• DB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech (6-1, 177, Silver Spring, Md.)

DB Demetrius Hill, FIU (6-2, 190, Miami, Fla.)

• DB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (6-0, 179, Phoenix, Ariz.)

• DB Malaki Starks, Georgia (6-1, 205, Jefferson, Ga.)



SPECIALISTS



• K Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (6-2, 155, Chandler, Ariz.)

• P Anthony Venneri, Buffalo (6-0, 225, Hamilton, Ontario)

• KR Jaylin Lucas, Indiana (5-9, 185, Houma, La.)

• PR Zavion Thomas, Mississippi State (5-11, 190, Woodmere, La.)

• AP Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (6-0, 219, Shillington, Pa.)



• Denotes true freshman

See also:

2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class Stellar, but Shows Glaring Problem: All Things CW

Alabama Leads The Way On The 2023 SI99 List

John Metchie III Improving from Leukemia Diagnosis and ACL Tear

Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out For Wild Card Game