Skip to main content

Alabama DB Terrion Arnold Named FWAA Freshman All-American

Arnold had 45 tackles and one interception in his debut season.

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America Thursday afternoon. 

In his debut season for the Crimson Tide, the redshirt freshman played in 11 games, starting seven of them after a heated cornerback competition throughout fall camp. He had 45 tackles, including one for loss and a key interception against Texas A&M. 

Arnold was also selected to the Freshman All-SEC Team and named a semifinalist for the FWAA’s Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

With the Crimson Tide losing several experienced defensive backs to this year's NFL draft like Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams, Eli Ricks and Brian Branch plus Khyree Jackson transferring to Oregon, Arnold will be expected to step up into an even bigger role in next year's secondary for Alabama. 

The complete 2022 FWAA Freshman All-America Team:

OFFENSE

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-4, 220, Huntersville, N.C.)
• RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss (5-11, 210, Pike Road, Ala.)
• RB Richard Reese, Baylor (5-9, 175, Bellville, Texas)
WR Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (6-0, 185, Lilburn, Ga.)
• WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M (5-11, 170, Frisco, Texas)
WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Cal (6-3, 205, Highland Village, Texas)
TE Brady Hunt, Ball State (6-6, 245, Muncie, Ind.)
• OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (6-4, 320, Humble, Texas)
• OL Will Campbell, LSU (6-6, 325, Monroe, La.)
• OL Blake Miller, Clemson (6-6, 315, Strongsville, Ohio)
OL Mason Randolph, Boise State (6-4, 320, Yorba Linda, Calif.)
OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington (6-6, 303, Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
• OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (6-5, 330, Tafuna, American Samoa)

DEFENSE

DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati (6-2, 320, Cincinnati, Ohio)
• DL Gabe Jacas, Illinois (6-3, 265, Port St.Lucie, Fla.)
• DL Deone Walker, Kentucky (6-6, 330, Detroit, Mich.)
• DL Mykel Williams, Georgia (6-5, 265, Columbus, Ga.)
• LB Jaishawn Barham, Maryland (6-3, 230, District Heights, Md.)
• LB Abdul Carter, Penn State (6-3, 233, Philadelphia, Pa.)
LB Trey Moore, UTSA (6-3, 230, San Antonio, Texas)
• LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU (6-2, 220, New Orleans, La.)
DB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (6-0, 188, Tallahassee, Fla.)
DB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State (6-4, 205, Beggs, Okla.)
• DB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech (6-1, 177, Silver Spring, Md.)
DB Demetrius Hill, FIU (6-2, 190, Miami, Fla.)
• DB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (6-0, 179, Phoenix, Ariz.)
• DB Malaki Starks, Georgia (6-1, 205, Jefferson, Ga.)

SPECIALISTS

• K Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (6-2, 155, Chandler, Ariz.)
• P Anthony Venneri, Buffalo (6-0, 225, Hamilton, Ontario)
• KR Jaylin Lucas, Indiana (5-9, 185, Houma, La.)
• PR Zavion Thomas, Mississippi State (5-11, 190, Woodmere, La.)
• AP Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (6-0, 219, Shillington, Pa.)

• Denotes true freshman

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See also:

2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class Stellar, but Shows Glaring Problem: All Things CW

Alabama Leads The Way On The 2023 SI99 List

John Metchie III Improving from Leukemia Diagnosis and ACL Tear

Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out For Wild Card Game

Saraland's Ryan Williams carries the ball against Mountain Brook during the AHSAA Class 6A State Football Championship Game at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Friday December 2, 2022
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Commit Wins 2022 Alabama ASWA Mr. Football

By Katie Windham
Jahvon Quinerly vs LSU
All Things Bama

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) leads a fast break during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Recapping No. 4 Alabama's Win Over No. 15 Arkansas

By Austin Hannon
011123_MBB_MillerBr_Arkansas_RS6420
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball at Arkansas

By Blake Byler
Crimson Tikes: Them's Fightin' Words
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Them's Fightin' Words

By Anthony Sisco
Basketball rankings photo
ASWA

Post-Holiday 2022-23 ASWA Alabama High School State Basketball Rankings

By Christopher Walsh
011123_MBB_SearsMa_Arkansas_RS4047
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Continues To Excel In Tough Games

By Mason Smith
Sports Illustrated cover Ozzie Newsome, Jan. 12, 1987
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Blake Byler