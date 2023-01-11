Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out For Wild Card Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills after he failed to clear concussion protocol.

The 2020 fifth overall pick revealed concussion symptoms after the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers and missed Week 17 and Week 18.

Miami is 1-3 without Tagovailoa this season and 8-5 when he's the starter.

Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will likely earn the starting role against a loaded Bills defense. The seventh round pick still has arguably the NFL's best receiving duo in Tyreek Hill (second-most receiving yards) and Crimson Tide product Jaylen Waddle (seventh-most receiving yards) to target.

If the No. 7 seed Dolphins upset the No. 2 seed Bills, Tagovailoa may have a shot to play in the AFC Divisional Round, but that is uncertain at this time.

The Dolphins will face the Bills on Sunday at noon CT on CBS. This is the third time they will meet on the gridiron. The season series is split.

