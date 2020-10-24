Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 24, 2020

Today is … National Food Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Football: Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS, Live Audio

• Men’s Tennis: SEC Challenge: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee at Mississippi State, Live Stream, Live Stats

• Women’s Tennis, SEC Challenge: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State at Alabama, all day, Live Video Stream

Crimson Tide Results

• Soccer: Alabama at LSU (n, the match was interrupted by inclement weather and then went into overtime. This will be updated.)

• Men’s tennis: Patrick Kaukovalta, Zhe Zhou, Riccardo Roberto, Jeremy Gshwendtner and Vincent Retke all took home first-day wins in singles, while the duos of Kaukovalta and Roberto and Alexey Nesterov and Zhou added a pair of doubles victories against a variety of opponents.

• Women’s tennis: The doubles tandem of Sydney Riley and Isabella Harvison took down LSU’s Eden Richardson and Nina Geissler by a score of 6-2. However, it was the Crimson Tide’s only win out of six singles and three doubles matches against LSU.

Did You Notice?

• Justin Thomas matched his first-round score with another 7-under 65 for a one-stroke lead in the Zozo Championship in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Thomas has won the last four times he had a 36-hole lead, although this time 20 players were within four shots of the lead, all at 10-under par or better. “I played well. I'm not very pleased with the finish,” he said. “The last six holes, I would have liked to at least have got something. Having a 5-iron and a 5-wood out of the fairway into two par 5s and making two pars is not good. I just wasn't near as tight and tidy those last four holes.”

• The Diamondbacks claimed left-hander Taylor Guilbeau off waivers from the Mariners. The 27-year-old appeared in eight games in 2020, posting a 1.17 ERA (1 ER, 7.2 IP) with three strikeouts and six walks. He was placed on the 10-day Injured List with a left shoulder strain on Aug. 21 and was transferred to the 45-day IL on Aug. 27, missing the remainder of the season.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

Oct. 24, 1925: In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama and Georgia Tech met for Southern Conference supremacy in Atlanta. A torrential rain cast gloom around Wallace Wade's team, noted for its quickness and passing abilities; however, the mud-drenched Crimson Tide won 7-0, thanks to a scintillating third-quarter touchdown punt return of 55 yards by Johnny Mack Brown.

October 24, 2009: This happened …

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I didn't really get off the ground. I just reached my arm up. That's how I got it. I knocked [the blocker] back. He was on his back." – Terrence Cody after blocking his second field goal against Tennessee in 2009, forever known as “Rocky Block.” Alabama won 12-10.

