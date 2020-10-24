SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 24, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Food Day

BamaCentral Headlines

• Our cover story: Second-and-26? Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith has Grown Beyond Alabama's Most Famous Play

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers: TV, Time, SEC Schedule

Crimson Tikes: The Curse of Phillip Fulmer

 All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Ga'Quincy McKinstry's Decision with SIAA's John Garcia Jr.

Friday Night Lights Checks Out Alabama Commitment Tim Keenan

2022 DB Myles Rowser Calls Alabama Offer 'Priceless'

Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 7: Julio Jones

University of Alabama: Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Back on the Rise

Recruiting Corner: 2022 Offers Handed By Alabama, Elite RB Names Final Schools

 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Week 7 Tracker: Robert Foster has a New Team, Again

 In case you missed it: College Football Can Only Blame Itself for Unleashing Alabama's Offensive Potential

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Football: Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS, Live Audio

• Men’s Tennis: SEC Challenge: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee at Mississippi State, Live Stream, Live Stats

• Women’s Tennis, SEC Challenge: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State at Alabama, all day, Live Video Stream

Crimson Tide Results

• Soccer: Alabama at LSU (n, the match was interrupted by inclement weather and then went into overtime. This will be updated.)

• Men’s tennis: Patrick Kaukovalta, Zhe Zhou, Riccardo Roberto, Jeremy Gshwendtner and Vincent Retke all took home first-day wins in singles, while the duos of Kaukovalta and Roberto and Alexey Nesterov and Zhou added a pair of doubles victories against a variety of opponents.

• Women’s tennis: The doubles tandem of Sydney Riley and Isabella Harvison took down LSU’s Eden Richardson and Nina Geissler by a score of 6-2. However, it was the Crimson Tide’s only win out of six singles and three doubles matches against LSU.

Did You Notice?

 Justin Thomas matched his first-round score with another 7-under 65 for a one-stroke lead in the Zozo Championship in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Thomas has won the last four times he had a 36-hole lead, although this time 20 players were within four shots of the lead, all at 10-under par or better. “I played well. I'm not very pleased with the finish,” he said. “The last six holes, I would have liked to at least have got something. Having a 5-iron and a 5-wood out of the fairway into two par 5s and making two pars is not good. I just wasn't near as tight and tidy those last four holes.”

 The Diamondbacks claimed left-hander Taylor Guilbeau off waivers from the Mariners. The 27-year-old appeared in eight games in 2020, posting a 1.17 ERA (1 ER, 7.2 IP) with three strikeouts and six walks. He was placed on the 10-day Injured List with a left shoulder strain on Aug. 21 and was transferred to the 45-day IL on Aug. 27, missing the remainder of the season.

• We don't know how accurate this is, but it sure looks good:

• Something to look forward to:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

Oct. 24, 1925: In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama and Georgia Tech met for Southern Conference supremacy in Atlanta. A torrential rain cast gloom around Wallace Wade's team, noted for its quickness and passing abilities; however, the mud-drenched Crimson Tide won 7-0, thanks to a scintillating third-quarter touchdown punt return of 55 yards by Johnny Mack Brown.

October 24, 2009: This happened …

https://twitter.com/alabamavault/status/1034598612527996928

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I didn't really get off the ground. I just reached my arm up. That's how I got it. I knocked [the blocker] back. He was on his back." – Terrence Cody after blocking his second field goal against Tennessee in 2009, forever known as “Rocky Block.” Alabama won 12-10.

Crimson Tide Movie Quote of the Day:

We’ll leave you with this … 

