SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 7, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … Labor Day.

It's also National Neither Snow Nor Rain Day, which commemorates the opening of the New York Post Office on September 7, 1914.

BamaCentral Headlines

 Tracking Alabama Players Signed to 2020 NFL Practice Squads: Robert Foster Lands with Packers

 More Than Just A Name: A Review of FOX Sports Films Documentary 'TUA'

 This Week with the Crimson Tide: Welcome to BamaCentral+

 The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: The Zenpinion Master

 The Biggest Sleeper Pick in Fantasy Football May Be a Former Alabama Player

Did you notice?

• The premier of the Fox Sports Films documentary “Tua” got bumped on Sunday when the 66th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals from Lucas Oil Speedway in Indianapolis didn't end on time due to two accidents and rain. It has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. CT Saturday. We've already seen it, though, so check out our review (listed above in the headlines).

• Per Chris Low, the first ESPN Power Rankings of the 2020 regular season had Alabama at No. 1 and six of the top 10 teams from the SEC.

 Justin Thomas tied a career-high by making three putts from outside 25 feet, but even after shooting 66 he and Xander Schauffele (67) were tied for second at 14-under par at the PGA Tour Championship. They're five strokes behind Dustin Johnson heading into the season’s final round. Johnson’s 64 matched the low round of the week at East Lake in Atlanta. “DJ is clearly playing well. It wasn't easy today. It's still East Lake. But anything can happen around this course,” Thomas said. “You can shoot 63 or 64 and you can shoot 73 or 74 very easily. I just need to hope that tomorrow is my 63 or 64.”

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

19 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 7, 1920: Coach Xen Scott welcomed back his Alabama Thin Red Line squad for the 1920 season. Alabama was expected to have one of the quickest teams in the South, although the head coach admitted it would be one of his smallest squads. Alabama averaged 171 pounds per man but tackle T.L. "Big Red" Brown, was considered one of the largest men in the nation at 215. Backs Talty O'Connor, Riggs Stephenson, and Mulley Lenoir were thought to be three of the fastest. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I always want my players to show class. Knock’em down, pat’em on the back and run back to the huddle.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this … 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Welcome to BamaCentral+

Introducing the weekly Alabama in the NFL tracker, and premium page BamaCentral+

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

More Than Just A Name: A Review of FOX Sports Films Documentary 'TUA'

'Tagovailoa' is more than just a name, and the new documentary by FOX Sports Films titled 'TUA' shows us exactly why

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: The Zenpinion Master

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

The Biggest Sleeper Pick in Fantasy Football May Be a Former Alabama Player

The fantasy draft stock of a former Crimson Tide playmaker is on the rise just before the start of the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

Tracking Alabama Players Signed to 2020 NFL Practice Squads: Robert Foster Lands with Packers

Numerous Crimson Tide players added to practice squads, many re-joining their former teams

Christopher Walsh

Senior Deonte Brown Crucial to Crimson Tide's Interior O-Line Play

Crimson Tide senior offensive lineman Deonte Brown moving back to left guard in 2020 bodes well for Alabama

Tyler Martin

Sylvester Croom and Rick Davis: An Unlikely Friendship That Became About One Color, Crimson

Being raised in a racially-divided 1960s Alabama was a difficult process for many, but for Croom and Davis it helped foster a life-long friendship

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

BamaCentral Lands Major Award from Football Writers Association of America

Christopher Walsh honored for an eighth time by FWAA with Enterprise Story of the Year

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 6, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

2020 Cutdown Day Tracker: NFL Rosters Include 57 Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players

BamaCentral will keep up with the latest roster moves concerning former Alabama players as the NFL gets down to 53-man rosters

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin