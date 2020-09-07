Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 7, 2020

Today is … Labor Day.

It's also National Neither Snow Nor Rain Day, which commemorates the opening of the New York Post Office on September 7, 1914.

Did you notice?

• The premier of the Fox Sports Films documentary “Tua” got bumped on Sunday when the 66th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals from Lucas Oil Speedway in Indianapolis didn't end on time due to two accidents and rain. It has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. CT Saturday. We've already seen it, though, so check out our review (listed above in the headlines).

• Per Chris Low, the first ESPN Power Rankings of the 2020 regular season had Alabama at No. 1 and six of the top 10 teams from the SEC.

• Justin Thomas tied a career-high by making three putts from outside 25 feet, but even after shooting 66 he and Xander Schauffele (67) were tied for second at 14-under par at the PGA Tour Championship. They're five strokes behind Dustin Johnson heading into the season’s final round. Johnson’s 64 matched the low round of the week at East Lake in Atlanta. “DJ is clearly playing well. It wasn't easy today. It's still East Lake. But anything can happen around this course,” Thomas said. “You can shoot 63 or 64 and you can shoot 73 or 74 very easily. I just need to hope that tomorrow is my 63 or 64.”

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

19 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 7, 1920: Coach Xen Scott welcomed back his Alabama Thin Red Line squad for the 1920 season. Alabama was expected to have one of the quickest teams in the South, although the head coach admitted it would be one of his smallest squads. Alabama averaged 171 pounds per man but tackle T.L. "Big Red" Brown, was considered one of the largest men in the nation at 215. Backs Talty O'Connor, Riggs Stephenson, and Mulley Lenoir were thought to be three of the fastest. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I always want my players to show class. Knock’em down, pat’em on the back and run back to the huddle.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …