Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 8

Picking a top five this week proved difficult as numerous former Alabama players had games to remember.

The Crimson Tide had three 100-yard rushers including Derrick Henry, and two safeties notched double-digit tackles, as Ronnie Harrison had 10 for the Browns, and Kareem Jackson was credited with 12 for the Broncos.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also won his first NFL start, although it was the defense that carried the Dolphins past the Rams.

They were all worthy, but ...

5] Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

The running back had a game-high 16 carries for 102 rushing yards and scored his first NFL touchdown while giving the Patriots a chance to come back against the Bills.

4] Julio Jones, WR, Falcons

Jones had seven catches for 137 yards to help lead a 25-17 victory over the Panthers, and in the process moved into second all-time for the most receiving yards by a player in his first 10 seasons.

3] Trevon Diggs, CB, Cowboys

Not only did the rookie make the first two interceptions of his career, but they were both in the end zone. Overall, he was targeted 10 times, allowing six catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns, but had the two picks, four passes defended and seven tackles against the Eagles.

2] Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

With the game played in horrible conditions, the Raiders went old-school on the Browns while pounding out 208 yards on the ground. Jacobs ran for 128 yards on 31 attempts, but doesn't tell the whole story. The Raiders had the ball for 37:43 and limited the Browns to just six possessions (yes, for the whole game).

1] Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Steelers

The safety broke up the pass attempt over the middle by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as time expired, as the Steelers beat their rival and remained undefeated.

In addition to the game-saving play, he had seven tackles and a forced fumble.

