Opportunities Both Gained and Missed, But a Good Day for Alabama

The scene played out like like usual at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with Nick Saban doing what he almost always does two hours prior to kickoff. After getting everyone on the buses and making the short police-escorted trip over from the football facility, the coach led his team through the Walk of Champions, down the tunnel into the locker room and put down his bag.

On the way out to do a his quick walk-around the field, to give it a final look to be certain that all the necessary preparations had been made, there's one final tradition he made sure to execute.

Saban jumped up and hit the bar mounted above the door. On it is simply one word: "Win."

It isn't just prophetic, but a mentality and regular approach for the detail-oriented Saban.

Yes, Alabama won on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and in a big way. With the Crimson Tide scoring in all three facets in the first quarter, it was never seriously challenged en route to the 63-7 rout over Louisiana Monroe.

While it caused a lot of casual fans to tune out, and inspired a sparse crowd to empty out early, the win was vital when it comes to this team's development.

Earlier this month, Saban made the point that the measure of a team's growth is how it maintains momentum from Week 1 to Week 2. The Crimson Tide responded by barely getting out of Austin with a win against Texas.

So this was an important opportunity — and with Saban that's always the key word, opportunity — to regain some of that momentum and make some needed progress.

Coming into the ULM game, the offense hadn't been clicking, running or passing.

For the defense, which had only yielded one touchdown, it was the only team in the SEC that hadn't created a turnover.

Special teams had been a little hit-and-miss as well, having a punt attempt blocked in Week 1, but kicker Will Reichard made the first game-winning field goal of the Saban era against the Longhorns.

Alabama needed to improve in all three areas, especially considering all the new faces on the roster and lineup.

Even through Saban's message of don't overlook the opponent fell on a lot of deaf ears outside the locker room (which was understandable as the Crimson Tide was favored by 50 points), there was a lot to be gained on the final Saturday before Alabama's SEC schedule shifted into another gear.

Besides, it's not like Alabama has unlimited opportunities to get things straightened out, especially considering where the Crimson Tide wants to end up this season. It's the same place as every other season under Saban, yet this hasn't looked like championship team yet.

It shouldn't either in Week 3.

So some opportunities were met on Saturday, and some were missed.



Among them, Anderson scored his first career touchdown off the botched screen pass that the linebacker intercepted (with the stadium about 70 percent full). However, he also got a penalty for a horse-collar tackle and came dangerously close to be called for targeting a couple of times.

The offense and quarterback Bryce Young followed suit. At times Alabama struggled to get into a rhythm, and on others it looked almost unstoppable.

For example, on its first possession of the second quarter it went nowhere. When it got the ball again near the end of the first half, the Crimson Tide flew downfield, going 93 yards on six plays.

"Consistency," Saban pinpointed to the SEC Network at halftime.

As for special teams, the Crimson Tide played lights out, especially the return units.

So yes, Alabama blew out ULM, a team it once lost to 15 years ago and is now coached by former Auburn coach Terry Bowden. The outcome was forecasted and expected.

The how it won was the important part and shouldn't be taken for granted regardless of what the scoreboard said.

Besides, there are only so many touchdown passes Young will throw, and sacks Anderson will make. At some point, Saban won't be leaping up any more to tap the letters w-i-n.

In the meantime, this was the best kind of win for him, dominating yet with plenty of room for improvement. Consequently, the 2022 team took a needed step Saturday, and the process was back on track.

This story will be updated following the postgame press conferences.

Christopher Walsh's column appears regularly on BamaCentral.