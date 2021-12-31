Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Cincinnati Cornerback Ahman 'Sauce' Gardner

BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible team up to profile key players Alabama will face this season, who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This is one of those times in which something probably has to give.

The marquee matchup between Alabama and Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic is when Bearcats cornerback "Sauce" Gardner is covering Crimson Tide wideout Jameson Williams.

Cincinnati boasts that Gardner has never allowed a passing touchdown during his collegiate career, which includes more than 1,000 snaps.

Per PFF, he has only given up 117 receiving yards all year and no receptions in the red zone. Overall, he's allowed a 26.7 completion percentage and only 1.9 yards per target this season.

Gardner was unanimously named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, while teammate Coby Bryant won the Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football.

The Bearcats rank No. 1 nationally in pass efficiency allowed (100.47), fourth in opponent completions (53.5 percent), third in interceptions (18), fifth in touchdown passes allowed (10) and No. 3 in passing yards allowed (168.3), while playing in a Group of Five conference.

Statistically, he has 35 tackles including 3.5 for a loss, three interceptions, three sacks, four passes broken up and a forced fumble in 2021. Gardner was named a consensus All-American, just the program's third and first on the defensive side.

Meanwhile, Williams ranks second in the Southeastern Conference and fifth nationally for yards per reception at 21.25.

The All-American, and SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, leads the team in receiving yards (1,445) and receiving touchdowns (15).

The Ohio State transfer was the 12th Alabama wideout to go over 1,000 yards in a single season in program history and the 10th under head coach Nick Saban. He's also the first player in Crimson Tide history to have four receiving touchdowns of 75-plus yards in the same season, which also tops the nation.

Moreover, Williams has the Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, throwing to him.

Gardner won't be on him every play, but it's worth taking notice whenever he's in coverage.

Jersey: No. 12

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-2

Weight: 188

DOB: 8/31

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Detroit, MI

High School: Martin Luther King

Background

Hometown is Detroit. Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, 41st overall ranked recruit from the state of Michigan in his class. Won a Division 3 State Championship his senior season. AP First-Team All-State selection. Earned a place in the All-Detroit Football team. Son of Alisa Gardner. Brother, Allante, played at Saginaw Valley State and Lakeland.

Pros

Has extreme length on the outside at corner. Is able to bump and run at the line of scrimmage in press coverage with his longer frame and is able to stay with receivers stride for stride down the field. Works well with inside leverage in man coverage, pushing guys towards the sideline and forcing difficult throws. Very willing in run support. Has a big tackle radius because of the long arms which helps him bring guys down in space. Able to stay in the hip pocket of receivers consistently. Extremely physical at the line of scrimmage. Consistently showed that he can blanket his matchup for an entire game.

Cons

Gardner is a bit of a choppy athlete because of how long he is. He should try and add more mass to make his frame more well-rounded, and coaches challenge him to play at 200 pounds this season. Change of direction and fluidity is heavy-footed at times, especially when he is working in off-coverage with outside leverage dealing with receivers cutting through the middle of the field. Needs to work on his eyes and getting his head around to the ball, which caused some penalty calls on him in 2020. Struggles underneath because he doesn’t have the most explosive short area quickness to make those types of plays. This also limits his ball skills at the catch point.

Summary

Gardner offers extreme length as an outside corner. His mix of speed, length and physicality makes him a very good outside corner who can handle receivers working on the vertical plane. Gardner excels in press-man coverage to get the best out of his physical abilities. His deficiencies come in off coverage or when dealing with underneath routes because of the short-area quickness isn’t always there. If he can further develop his vision and ball skills, Gardner will be able to assert himself as a first-round corner in this class.

Grades

Current value 8.0/Potential value 8.6

BamaCentral Analysis

Cincinnati lists Gardner as 6-3, 200 pounds, which if true could help make him a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Depending on which stat service you go by, Gardner has allowed only 14 receptions on 32 targets in 2021 and his 12.0 opponent passer rating when targeted is No. 2 in the country. His best game may have been against East Carolina (eight tackles, two PBUs and a 60-yard blocked field goal touchdown return), and he set the tone at Notre Dame with an interception on the first possession. With John Metchie III out (knee), Williams figures to be highlighted more in the game plan and test both wide receivers. He really stepped up and caught his 10th and 11th reception of at least 50 yards this season against then-No. 1 Georgia, connecting with Young on 67- and 50-yard touchdown passes

As part of the buildup to the College Football Playoff semifinal, BamaCentral will profile numerous Cincinnati players as the Crimson Tide returns to the Cotton Bowl. Also check out NFL Draft Bible for more evaluations.

