Newcastle vs. Liverpool Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 2
The reigning champions, Liverpool, picked up where they left off in their Premier League opener, taking home the three points against Bournemouth. While they had one of their signature late-game winners at Anfield, Liverpool displayed a few signs that they will need some adaptation time for their newcomers. And this is to be expected from a team that has four new starters in their starting XI.
Unfortunately for the Reds, you don’t get the luxury of time in the Premier League before you have to face another elite competition. In game week 2, Liverpool has to go on the road to Newcastle in one of the toughest away games of the league calendar.
After a brilliant 2024-25 campaign under Eddie Howe where they clinched a Champions League spot for this season, Newcastle essentially brought back the same roster, much to the chagrin of their fans. They spent all summer going after big fish on the transfer market, only to be left empty-handed. Now, their superstar Alexander Isak is expected to leave for Liverpool before the transfer window ends, and Newcastle has yet to fill his shoes.
Plus, they aren’t off to the start they were hoping for, drawing against Aston Villa in Week 1 despite having plenty of chances to win the game and Villa playing down a player for the final 25 minutes of the match.
Despite not having the summer and the start their fanbase had in mind, Newcastle is still a very difficult team to beat at St. James’ Park. They didn’t lose to Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, or Man City at home last season, and they are hoping to do the same again this season.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool Odds and Total
Moneyline:
- Newcastle: +220
- Draw: +270
- Liverpool: +105
Total Goals:
- Over 2.5: -194
- Under 2.5: +150
- Over 3.5: +138
- Under 3.5: -178
Both Teams to Score:
- Yes: -210
- No: +160
Half-Time Result:
- Newcastle: +260
- Draw: +140
- Liverpool: +145
Double Chance:
- Newcastle or Draw: -145
Newcastle vs. Liverpool How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 25, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network, NBC Sports, Universo, Fubo
Newcastle vs. Liverpool Prediction and Pick
Liverpool showed everyone why they were the favorites to win the title again this season in their Week 1 performance vs. Bournemouth. Going up against one of the best pressing and most organized teams in the Premier League, Liverpool was still able to create plenty of chances thanks to the brilliant between-the-lines play of Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz. Having the creativity and playmaking of the two newcomers, alongside a finisher like Mo Salah, will surely continue to produce a ton of goals for Liverpool, regardless of the opponent.
And they will need all of it against Newcastle’s stout defense that only allowed three shots and 0.20 expected goals (xG) against Aston Villa on the road. Sandro Tonali-Bruno Guimaraes-Joelinton midfield trio is one of the best all-around units in the league, giving Newcastle a very high floor week in and week out. Bolstered by the physically imposing center back duo of Dan Burn and Fabian Schar, and an elite goalkeeper in Nick Pope, Newcastle will pose a different challenge for Liverpool.
Newcastle will likely be without Isak once again, whose transfer to Liverpool, or elsewhere, is still pending. While they don’t have a traditional striker to replace him, they have the dangerous trio of Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, and Anthony Elanga that can create all sorts of problems for opposing defenses. They were able to get plenty of goal-scoring chances against Villa in Week 1 with their speed and transition game, but couldn’t score from the 1.43 xG they created.
Considering how vulnerable Liverpool's defense looked at times against Bournemouth’s athleticism (most notably Antoine Semenyo), it’s safe to assume that Newcastle will have their opportunities to score. New left-back Milos Kerkez looks especially porous defensively, giving Elanga a big advantage to get on the score sheet.
Liverpool has already allowed four goals in their two competitive games this season, and only had one clean sheet in their six preseason friendly games. There is a reason the club is desperately trying to sign England national team’s center back Marc Guehi to help fix their defensive line.
Arne Slot’s side has plenty of talent to come away with the road win on Monday, but betting on a high-scoring affair with over 3.5 goals is not only the safer choice, but also the better odds.