All Things CW: 10 Things to Wonder About Alabama Athletics Heading into 2022-23

From football to softball, the 2021-22 athletic year left Crimson Tide fans with a lot to ponder as they turn their attention to the upcoming seasons.

It's an abbreviated notes column this week, with a quick look at 10 things that are on my mind about Alabama Crimson Tide sports as we move on from the 2021-22 academic year:

1] Anyone else wonder if NIL might have played a part in how some Alabama teams seemed to falter down the stretch last season?

2] John Metchie III suffered his knee injury in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, and Jameson Williams had a very similar injury in the national title game. Here's an idea: How about we play more of the most important games in college football on grass instead of the fake stuff?

3] When Oklahoma and Texas enter the league the only real reason for anyone to do preseason strength of schedule rankings will be to determine which SEC team tops the list.

4] The SEC West having only four teams in the College World Series only bolsters Alabama's case that it should have been in the NCAA Tournament. Overall, the Crimson Tide faced five of the remaining teams and went 8-8.

5] Alabama softball dropped to No. 17 in the final USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 coaches poll as it was considered the best team that failed to advance out of the regionals. Although it was surprising to see the SEC have so many problems in the postseason, nine teams still ended up ranked (with two more receiving votes), plus the league is about to add the two that played for the national title, Oklahoma and Texas.

6] Team that should improve the most next season: Women's basketball. This is easily the most talented roster Kristy Curry has had yet with the Crimson Tide.

7] Who's better between Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa is a debate that may be going on for some time. All three are starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and all three are still on the rise. All three could also post significantly better numbers this season.

8] According to the Bama in the NFL Database there are 71 former Alabama players active on NFL rosters and we still have find out where Julio Jones, Landon Collins and Dont'a Hightower will end up. Obviously there's no way of knowing yet how many players will make final rosters, but there have been some interesting signings including wide receiver Robert Foster by the Giants. The head coach was one of his offensive coordinators with the Crimson Tide, Brian Daboll. Also, how much better might J.K. Scott punt with the Chargers now that he doesn't have to deal with the cold in Green Bay?

9] New head coach Ashley Johnston was on the last Crimson Tide gymnastics team to win a national championship in 2012. Overall, Alabama has made 33 appearances in the Super Six, but hasn't made the final four since the national championship format change in 2019. Her success will primarily come down to one thing, returning the Crimson Tide back to that top tier. That's a tough challenge.

10] After playing Texas A&M on Oct. 8, which is being touted as possibly being the game of the year in college football, Alabama will play only one home game over the next five weeks, Mississippi State on Oct. 22. Throw in that it will visit Arkansas the week before hosting the Aggies and that's a brutal stretch. Having Texas on the schedule this season will give Crimson Tide fans a great feel for what a nine-game league schedule would be like, and how much more difficult it is to play.

Christopher Walsh's notes column "All Things CW" appears every week on BamaCentral.