Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

EA Sports Aims to Release College Football Game in July ’23, per Letter

After teasing the release of a new college football video game last February, EA Sports has reportedly narrowed down a release window for the much-anticipated project.

According to a Jan. 2021 proposal obtained by the newsletter Extra Points With Matt Brown, the company along with the Collegiate Licensing Corporation informed schools they aim to drop a CFB game sometime in July 2023. CLC management later sent a follow-up proposal to multiple D-I schools in Feb. of this year with an update confirming “game development is in full swing” and the “launch goal is still summer of 2023.”

While neither report included details of a specific date, EA Sports noted in last year’s proposal the targeted timeframe will allow for the “two-year game development window necessary for collecting game assets and developing game play to meet the current market demands for a unique college football game while following NCAA guidelines.”

Watch college football online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Brown’s report also includes an update concerning the company compensating players for the use of their likeness, an issue that led to a class-action lawsuit that halted production of the “NCAA Football” series in 2013. With the NCAA no longer allowed to govern student-athlete compensation thanks to NIL deals, Brown reported there’s hope that EA Sports will be able to use the players in the game, and would still launch the title if they are unable to use likenesses. 

“I’m told there is optimism that the framework for a college football player video game group license could be announced as early as this summer,” he wrote. “There was some hope it could have happened even earlier, but some shakeups in the college group license industry has made things a teensy bit more complicated. I’m told that when the framework of an agreement is announced, the licensing agent won’t have anywhere close to every college football player, but will hope to sign the rest up after securing rights for a critical mass of athletes.”

In regards to the participating programs, the most recent memo noted “nearly 120 institutions, athletic conferences and bowl games” have “conceptually approved participation.” Currently, EA Sports is still working to obtain IP such as “band songs, crowd chants, and other team-specific audio assets” related to development.

Nevertheless, these latest updates will surely give fans something to look forward to over the next year while waiting for EA Sports’ first CFB game since 2014. 

More Extra Mustard:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Rafael Nadal (ESP) poses with the trophy after winning the men’s singles final at the 2022 French Open.
Play
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Says He Intends to Play at Wimbledon

The 22-time major winner will attempt to complete the calendar grand slam after already winning the first two majors of the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams
Larry Nassar looks down while in court in 2020.
Play
Olympics

Larry Nassar Loses Final Appeal in Sexual Assault Case

Nassar’s attorneys argued that he was treated unfairly during sentencing in 2018.

By Associated Press
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (L) and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera (R) look on as Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) runs a route.
NFL

NFL Fines Rivera for Excessive Contact in Commanders Practice

The team was fined $100,000 and stripped of two offseason workouts next season.

By Associated Press
San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado blows a bubble as he watches his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Rowan Wick during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Chicago.
Play
Betting

Rangers-Tigers, White Sox-Astros, Padres-Rockies Bets

Bets and analysis for Friday’s Rangers-Tigers, White Sox-Astros and Padres-Rockies games.

By Jennifer Piacenti
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
NFL

Jerry Jones Reacts to Cowboys, Sean Payton Speculation

The Dallas owner doesn’t think the former Saints coach should even be in mentioned in conversations right now.

By Madison Williams
joetta-clark-title-ix-lead
Play
College

Inspired by Title IX, Joetta Clark Is Now Inspiring the Next Generation

The four-time Olympian and distance runner witnessed the impact of the statute firsthand during her career. Now, she’s paying it forward and guiding the women in sports today.

By Jamie Lisanti
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12), offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) and head coach Matt LeFleur against the New York Jets during their preseason football game on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
NFL

LaFleur on Packers Star David Bakhtiari’s Return: ‘Time Will Tell’

The All-Pro left tackle is continuing to work his way back to full strength after tearing his ACL in late 2020.

By Jelani Scott
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) reacts after winning the Finals MVP award.
Play
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry’s Viral Hand Gesture Explained

The Finals MVP made it clear that he and the Warriors listen to what the critics have to say about them, specifically referencing a moment from ESPN’s ‘First Take.’

By Madison Williams