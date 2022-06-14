Skip to main content
Arch Manning Had ‘Really Good’ Visit at Alabama, Coach Says

Arch Manning had another quality visit with Alabama over the weekend.

The nation’s top-ranked recruit has now visited Tuscaloosa on four different occasions. According to Isidore Newman football coach Nelson Stewart, Saturday’s trip to the Crimson Tide program was no different from the previous visits.

“Just another really good solid visit,” Nelson said, per 247Sports. “Like he [Manning] always is, all positive.”

Manning also posed with a Crimson Tide uniform in the locker room, a photo that caught the attention many throughout SEC country.

Along with Alabama, Manning is considering playing for Georgia and Texas. This week, he also plans to make a fourth visit to Austin after making a fourth visit to Georgia during the weekend of June 3.

As Manning prepares for his final year of high school football, the star quarterback does not have a current timeline for his college decision. 

“I don’t really have a point yet, but I guess it’s kind of narrowing stuff down,” Manning told On3’s Sam Spiegelman in May. “I’m looking forward to [making a decision] either before the season or during the season or after the season. If I was ready I’d probably commit right now, but I’m not, so I’m just waiting.”

In three years, Manning has thrown for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns while rushing for 742 yards and 19 touchdowns. 

