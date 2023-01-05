Another Alabama Player Transfers to TCU

The TCU Horned Frogs are in the middle of an historic run to the College Football Playoff national championship game, but they are still finding time to add to their roster, particularly from Tuscaloosa.

Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he would be transferring to TCU, joining former Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer.

The running back had an injury-plagued career at Alabama.After coming in as the No. 1 running back and one of the top overall prospects in the class of 2019, he missed the entire 2019 season with a foot injury and then was in a car accident that broke his hip prior to the 2020 season.

He was Alabama's fourth-string running back this season behind Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams. Sanders finished the season with just 14 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown in five games.

His biggest impact at Alabama came at the end of the 2021 season, when the Crimson Tide's depth at running back was tested. Sanders played valuable minutes in the fourth quarter of Alabama's 2021 Iron Bowl comeback. He finished his Crimson Tide career with 528 yards and three touchdowns.

Sanders entered the portal back on Nov. 22 before Alabama's final game of the regular season against Auburn. He is now the 12th former Crimson Tide to announce a new home since the regular season ended. The only scholarship player yet to announce a new landing spot is offensive lineman Damieon George.

