Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 17, 2021

Today is ... National Nonprofit Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

18 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

What team was the last to beat Alabama football in its season opener, and in what year?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 17, 1988: Offensive coordinator Homer Smith named David Smith his starting quarterback, giving the senior walk-on from Gadsden the nod over Jeff Dunn and Vince Sutton. – Bryant Museum

August 17, 1951: Former Alabama quarterback and Crimson Tide baseball player Butch Hobson was born in Tuscaloosa. He had an eight-year career in the Major Leagues (with the Red Sox, Angels and Yankees), and was Boston’s manager from 1992-94).

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I believe in my heart that I did the best I could. I don't regret a single thing I did. I made a lot of friends. Hope I didn't make any enemies. I never embarrassed a player on the field. I never embarrassed a player in front of his teammates.

"That's how I managed here, and that's how I managed in the minors. If people are saying different, they don't know me. I knew when I took this job it wouldn't be easy. It didn't change me. I stayed Butch. I did.

"If I'd have changed, they wouldn't have had to fire me. I'd have resigned." —Butch Hobson when he was fired by the Red Sox in 1994.

