Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 3, 2021

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf: Alabama at Gamecock Intercollegiate, Columbia, S.C., All Day

Baseball: Alabama vs Troy, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Listen/Live Stats

Softball: Alabama vs Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: Alabama 70, Auburn, 58

Women's Golf: The Alabama women's golf team was tied for 10th place after the second round of the Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia Country Club. The Crimson Tide was 17-over par (299-294) for Tuesday's round. Freshman Benedetta Moresco continued to impress, posting a 2-under par performance in her second round at the course. Senior Polly Mack came in at 1-under par after tallying three birdies and an eagle. Alabama improved its performance by five strokes but still trails nine schools in team standings, including first place South Carolina.

Did you notice?

10 members of the Crimson Tide came home with a gold medal for their performance at the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships.

Crimson Tide softball pitchers were dominant over the weekend at the Easton Crimson Classic. Alabama swept its competition and gave up more than one run just once.

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrated his birthday yesterday. The Miami Dolphins signal-caller turned 23-years-old.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

185 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 3, 1817: It’s not specific to sports, but the Alabama Territory was created when Congress passed the enabling act allowing the division of the Mississippi Territory and the admission of Mississippi into the union as a state. Alabama remained a territory for over two years before becoming the 22nd in December 1819.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Paul Bryant is changing the way football will be played in the Southeastern Conference from this day forward with Alabama's helmet-busting, gang-tackling style of defense." – Auburn coach Ralph "Shug" Jordan.

