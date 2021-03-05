Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 5, 2021
Today is … National Day of Unplugging
Bama Central Headlines …
- Who Handles Adversity Better than Nick Saban and Alabama? No One
- Alabama Women's Basketball Powers Past Missouri in SEC Tournament, 82-74
- Talk of the Tide: Alabama's First SEC Title Under Nate Oats Won't Be Its Last
- Alabama's Jasmine Walker a Top Five Finalist for the Katrina Walker Award
- Throwback Crimson Tikes: Head Scratcher?
- Alabama Baseball Impressing Early with Power Hitting Throughout Lineup
- Throwback Thursday: The 2001-02 Alabama Men's Basketball Team
- Second-Ranked Alabama Softball Preps for Easton T-town Showdown
- No. 8 Alabama Basketball's Herbert Jones Named Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Softball: Alabama vs Kent State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Women's Basketball: Alabama vs South Carolina, Greenville, S.C., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Listen/Live Stats
Baseball: Alabama vs College of Charleston, Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Volleyball: Alabama vs Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Live Stats
Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch
Gymnastics: Alabama vs Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:30 p.m. CT, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Soccer: Alabama won its third game of the spring, topping Montevallo 1-0 at the Alabama Soccer Field. Sophomore midfielder Reyna Reyes scored in the 32nd minute, then the Crimson Tide defended its advantage for the rest of the night.
Women's Basketball: Alabama 82, Missouri 74
Did you notice?
- Rookie point guard Kira Lewis played 17 minutes in a New Orleans Pelicans loss to the Miami Heat. He finished with 11 points, one rebound and one assist, including back-to-back fast break finishes to flash his speed.
- Former Alabama offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for the Crimson Tide from 2014-17 and won two CFP National Championships.
- Former Alabama All-American Patrick Surtain Jr. was on the Pro Football Focus podcast and discussed what separates Alabama receivers and makes them unique.
- Tyler Barnes was Alabama basketball's representative on the SEC Community-Service Team:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
183 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
March 5, 1931: After the Crimson and White teams played to a 6-6 standoff in the spring scrimmage, Alabama coach Frank Thomas announced practice would be extended another week. Two key players were missing from the practice, Newt Godfree, captain of the White squad, had a dislocated shoulder, while Chesty Mosley was nursing an ailing leg.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“I can reach a kid who doesn’t have any ability as long as he doesn’t know it.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant