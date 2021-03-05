Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 5, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today is … National Day of Unplugging

Bama Central Headlines …

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Softball: Alabama vs Kent State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs South Carolina, Greenville, S.C., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Listen/Live Stats

Baseball: Alabama vs College of Charleston, Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Volleyball: Alabama vs Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Live Stats

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch

Gymnastics: Alabama vs Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:30 p.m. CT, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Alabama won its third game of the spring, topping Montevallo 1-0 at the Alabama Soccer Field. Sophomore midfielder Reyna Reyes scored in the 32nd minute, then the Crimson Tide defended its advantage for the rest of the night.

Women's Basketball: Alabama 82, Missouri 74

Did you notice?

Rookie point guard Kira Lewis played 17 minutes in a New Orleans Pelicans loss to the Miami Heat. He finished with 11 points, one rebound and one assist, including back-to-back fast break finishes to flash his speed.

Former Alabama offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for the Crimson Tide from 2014-17 and won two CFP National Championships.

Former Alabama All-American Patrick Surtain Jr. was on the Pro Football Focus podcast and discussed what separates Alabama receivers and makes them unique.

Tyler Barnes was Alabama basketball's representative on the SEC Community-Service Team:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

183 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 5, 1931: After the Crimson and White teams played to a 6-6 standoff in the spring scrimmage, Alabama coach Frank Thomas announced practice would be extended another week. Two key players were missing from the practice, Newt Godfree, captain of the White squad, had a dislocated shoulder, while Chesty Mosley was nursing an ailing leg.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I can reach a kid who doesn’t have any ability as long as he doesn’t know it.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

