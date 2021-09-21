Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 21, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is ... International Day of Peace
BamaCentral Headlines ...
- For Alabama Swimming, Training for Collegiate and Olympic Competition Goes Hand-in-Hand
- In-State Showdown Features Handful of Alabama Football Targets
- Windham Wrap-up: What is the Best Environment in College Football?
- Alabama in the NFL: Injury Update on QB Tua Tagovailoa, More Roster Updates
- Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Southern Miss Wide Receiver Jason Brownlee
- Alabama's Nick Saban Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week
- Alabama Offensive Line Starting to Gel after First Conference Matchup
- Nick Saban Addresses Status of LB Quandarrius Robinson
- Alabama vs Ole Miss Kickoff Time, TV Announced
- Alabama Football Coaching Staff Names Five Players of the Week
- Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
- Ashlynn Serepca is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
- Friday Night Lights: Sawyer Deerman Standing Out for American Christian Academy
- Former Alabama Players in the NFL Have Highlight-Filled Week 2
Crimson Tide schedule
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide results
No games scheduled
Did you notice?
- 2022 guard and Alabama target Nick Smith Jr. announces commitment date
- Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats again visits 2022 center Ernest Udeh Jr.
- Alabama athletics had a fairly successful weekend, including a tournament win for volleyball in its annual Bama Bash and a championship finish for men's cross country at the North Alabama Showcase.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
September 21, 1974: Thirteen different players carried the football for 502 yards and led by quarterback Richard Todd the passing game added 141 more as Alabama crushed Southern Miss 52-0 at Legion Field. Todd also gained 69 yards rushing and the defense, led by end Mike Dubose, limited the Golden Eagles to 143 total yards and nine first downs. Freshman Ozzie Newsome, in only his second game in a Crimson Tide uniform, earned his first start as a wide receiver. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“The expectation level is high at the University of Alabama and it should be. What's wrong with people expecting excellence?” — Gene Stallings