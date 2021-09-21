September 21, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 21, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is ... International Day of Peace

BamaCentral Headlines ... 

Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 21, 1974: Thirteen different players carried the football for 502 yards and led by quarterback Richard Todd the passing game added 141 more as Alabama crushed Southern Miss 52-0 at Legion Field. Todd also gained 69 yards rushing and the defense, led by end Mike Dubose, limited the Golden Eagles to 143 total yards and nine first downs. Freshman Ozzie Newsome, in only his second game in a Crimson Tide uniform, earned his first start as a wide receiver. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The expectation level is high at the University of Alabama and it should be. What's wrong with people expecting excellence?” — Gene Stallings

We'll leave you with this ...

Trevon Diggs, Patrick Surtain II, Shyheim Carter, Xavier McKinney, Southern Miss game program, Sept. 21, 2019
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 21, 2021

