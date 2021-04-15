Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 15, 2021

Today is ... National Titanic Remembrance Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Alabama Football Secures Commitment of 2022 DT Jaheim Oatis

Crimson Tide results

Softball: Alabama 11, Alabama State 3

Women's golf: 8th at SEC Championships

The Crimson Tide golf team finished the first round of the SEC Championship with four players under par as Polly Mack, Benedetta Moresco, Kenzie Wright and Emilie Øverås led the way for the Crimson Tide at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s par-72, 6,253-yard Legacy Course. Alabama is in eighth place after posting a team score of 8-under par 280. The Crimson Tide is eight strokes off the tournament leaders, LSU and South Carolina, who turned in a 16-under par 272. “It was a much better start and finish than we have had recently, so I was happy with the result today,” Alabama coach Mic Potter said. “Now we have to go out tomorrow and keep that momentum and keep improving to give ourselves a chance. I was very pleased with how we played after the weather delay with Polly, Kenzie and Benedetta all making a birdie. The course played a little shorter today and the hole locations were getable, so if you were able to knock it out there in the fairway, it gave you a chance to make birdie.”

Crimson Tide schedule

Baseball: Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Men's tennis: Alabama at LSU, 3 p.m

Women's golf: at SEC Championships, Birmingham, Ala., All Day

Did you notice?

Jasmine Walker is ready to realize her WNBA dreams:

Alabama women's basketball added Nia Daniel on the first day of the late-signing period:

Donta Hall is already making an impact on the Orlando Magic. In his team debut, he played 17 minutes and recorded 7 points on 2-of-3 shooting, nine rebounds, one steal, two assists and two blocks in an 115-106 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Coach Nick Saban and Alabama received the 2020 AFCA Coaches' Trophy:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

142 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 15, 1921: Two former Alabama football-baseball standouts, Joe Sewell and Riggs Stephenson, were teamed as the keystone combination for the World Champion Cleveland Indians. During his first week, Stephenson went 15-for-26 to and led the majors in hitting. In writing an article about Stephenson, Alabama football coach Xen Scott noted, "Old Hoss was the best football back since Jim Thorpe ... and it's obvious he's having no trouble adjusting to big league baseball." — Bryant Museum

April 15, 1974: The second studio album by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Second Helping,” was released. It featured the band's biggest hit single, "Sweet Home Alabama."

Crimson Tide quote of day

"It's like death, taxes and Alabama football. You can count on it. I'll see ya next year." – Crimson Tide wide receiver Dabo Swinney turned Clemson head coach

We'll leave you with this ...