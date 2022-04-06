Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 7, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Beer Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

  • Alabama baseball received a commitment from Shawn Sullivan. 
  • Former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans officially signed with the Atlanta Falcons.
  • Former Alabama basketball player Braxton Key has 14 points and five rebounds with three blocks over 19 minutes for the Detroit Pistons in their 131-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. 

Photos from Alabama's Wednesday practice

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

149 days 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 7, 1930: Hank Crisp, a 32-year-old assistant coach was named athletic director, effective when Wallace Wade assumed his duties at Duke during the 1931 calendar year.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Willie Wyatt is a walking nightmare for centers.” — Coach Bill Curry talking about his nose guard in 1989.

