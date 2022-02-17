Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 17, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women’s Basketball: Alabama vs No. 12 Tennessee; Tuscaloosa, Ala; 6 p.m. CT; SEC Network+, Listen
  • Swimming & Diving: SEC Championships; Knoxville, Tenn.

    • Alabama basketball forward Charles Bediako broke down the Crimson Tide's 80-75 win over Mississippi State
    • New Alabama volleyball head coach Rashinda Reed was introduced to Crimson Tide fans during the basketball game.
    • Alabama baseball commit Walter Ford had a big night.
    • Former Alabama basketball forward Donta Hall recorded a double-double for AS Monaco Basket of the LNB Pro A in France.

    • The Alabama swimming and diving team won two titles, earned five medals overall and set new school records in four different events on day two of the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tenn. Morgan Scott, Cora Dupre, Kalia Antoniou and Kailyn Winter took top honors in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:26.93. Scott came back later in the night to win the 50 freestyle with a school-record time of 21.54 for her second individual SEC title. Kensey McMahon bettered her own school record to grab the silver medal in the women's 500 freestyle with a time of 4:38.34, bettering her school record in the event. As for the other two school records, Derek Maas took silver in the men’s 200 individual medley with a time of 1:42.90, and Diana Petkova earned bronze in the women’s 200 individual medley after posting a new school record of 1:56.01. Both the men and women's teams are third in the team standings.

    Gallery: No. 25 Alabama 80, Mississippi State 75

    198 days

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History

    February 17, 1966: Ken Meyer was promoted to offensive coordinator, replacing Howard Schnellenberger, who joined George Allen's Los Angeles Rams' staff. Meyer came to Tuscaloosa from Florida State in 1963.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

    “He was a hard-nosed coach and demanded a lot from us. If you can do it and you can do it well, why not do it perfect? That was his whole philosophy pretty much.” – Former Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus (2008-10) on Nick Saban

