Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 7, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... Purple Heart Day

Did you notice? 

  • Three former Alabama golfers are competing in the PGA Championship this weekend. Bud Cauley finished 4-under par, one stroke off the lead, while Michael Thompson and Justin Thomas both shot 1-over par during the first round. 
  • JaMychal Green finished with 10 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block in the Los Angeles Clippers' 126-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
  • The new Sports Science Center on campus in Tuscaloosa keeps rolling out all of the new bells and whistles on social media. Check out how it is using virtual reality: 
  • Alabama soccer is back working out and getting ready for its new season set to start in September.
  • So is the Crimson Tide volleyball team.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

50 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

August 7, 1963: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant testified on behalf of Georgia coach Wally Butts in his lawsuit trial against Curtis Publishing Company, owners of the Saturday Evening Post. Bryant adamantly denied any collusion between him and Butts.

August 7, 1998: Jalen Hurts was born in Channelview, Texas.

Crimson Tide quote of the day 

“My obligation to our team is to play the best players, so I don’t care what grade they’re in, where you’re from or what the mailing address is, that’s kind of what we do. If they’re better than someone else we’re going to give them every opportunity to play.” – Nick Saban

We’ll leave you with this ... 

