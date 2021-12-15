Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 15, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... Early Signing Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving at Auburn Diving Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: Memphis 92, No. 6 Alabama 78

Did you notice?

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

December 15, 1928: Fullback Butch Avinger was born in Beatrice, Ala.

December 15, 1953: Alabama announcer Eli Gold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.

December 15, 1982: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant officially announced his retirement as Alabama’s head coach. Former Crimson Tide Ray Perkins was named his successor.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“The first thing a football coach needs when he’s starting out is a wife who’s willing to put up with a whole lot of neglect. The second thing is a five-year contract.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Jalen Hurts cover Sports Illustrated, Dec. 15, 2016
