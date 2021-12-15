Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 15, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Swimming & Diving at Auburn Diving Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day

Men's Basketball: Memphis 92, No. 6 Alabama 78

You can get your first look at the new Alabama gymnastics squad at the Crimson White Preview inside Coleman Coliseum Wednesday night. Admission is free.

December 15, 1928: Fullback Butch Avinger was born in Beatrice, Ala.

December 15, 1953: Alabama announcer Eli Gold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.

December 15, 1982: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant officially announced his retirement as Alabama’s head coach. Former Crimson Tide Ray Perkins was named his successor.

“The first thing a football coach needs when he’s starting out is a wife who’s willing to put up with a whole lot of neglect. The second thing is a five-year contract.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

