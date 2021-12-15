Publish date:
Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 15, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... Early Signing Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Swimming & Diving at Auburn Diving Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day
Crimson Tide Results
Men's Basketball: Memphis 92, No. 6 Alabama 78
Did you notice?
- You can get your first look at the new Alabama gymnastics squad at the Crimson White Preview inside Coleman Coliseum Wednesday night. Admission is free.
- There were six NFL transactions on Tuesday involving former Crimson Tide players including Ryan Kelly and Jedrick Wills Jr.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
December 15, 1928: Fullback Butch Avinger was born in Beatrice, Ala.
December 15, 1953: Alabama announcer Eli Gold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.
December 15, 1982: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant officially announced his retirement as Alabama’s head coach. Former Crimson Tide Ray Perkins was named his successor.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“The first thing a football coach needs when he’s starting out is a wife who’s willing to put up with a whole lot of neglect. The second thing is a five-year contract.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant