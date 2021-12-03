Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 3, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Roof Over Your Head Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Houston, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

  • Alabama swimmer Mohamed Farouk was invited to the FINA World Junior Championships. 
  • Former Alabama basketball player Keith Askins was named a part of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022. 
  • Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will be donating $25,000 to single-parent families in the Birmingham area for the second straight year for Christmas.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

December 3, 1957: Paul "Bear" Bryant announced at the Shamrock Hotel in Houston that he was returning to Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’s head coach.

December 3, 1966: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant called it his greatest team and it looked the part while shutting down Auburn 31-0 before a national television audience. The Tigers were unable to stop junior quarterback Kenny Stabler and his favorite receivers Ray Perkins and Dennis Homan at Legion Field. Stabler completed 11 of 16 passes for 169 yards and ran for 51 more. A 63-yard touchdown pass from Stabler to Perkins in the second quarter set the tone, and fullback Les Kelley scored two touchdowns. – Bryant Museum

December 3, 1976: Cornelius Griffin was born in Troy, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I don't see a lot of weaknesses. They've really accumulated a lot of speed at some spots where they were always big." – Florida coach Jim McElwain, Nick Saban's offensive coordinator from 2008-11, after the Gators were pounded in the SEC Championship Game 54-16 on this date in 2016.

We'll leave you with this...

Colin Peek cover Sports Illustrated, Dec. 14, 2009
