Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 3, 2021
Today is ... National Roof Over Your Head Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
- Does Defense Still Win Championships? We'll Find Out in Atlanta
- Nick Saban Details Preparations for SEC Championship Game vs. Georgia
- Crimson Corner: Can a Two-Loss Alabama Still Make the College Football Playoff?
- Nick Saban on Kirby Smart: "He did as good a job as anybody that I've ever had on our staff."
- Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Zamir White and the Georgia Playmakers
- Nate Oats, Alabama Basketball Emphasize Momentum Heading into Test at Gonzaga
- What SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Said Ahead of SEC Championship Game
- Everything Kirby Smart Said Ahead of the SEC Championship Game
- Everything Nick Saban Said on Thursday Ahead of the SEC Championship Game
- Jeremiah Alexander and Trequon Fegans Help Lead Thompson to Third Straight State Title
- Nick Saban Provides Final Injury Updates Heading Into SEC Championship Game
- Alabama Softball's Patrick Murphy Named to Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022
- Throwback Thursday: Alabama vs. Georgia in the 2017 National Title Game
- Throwback Crimson Tikes: Mother Gooscaloosa
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Houston, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats
Read More
Crimson Tide Results
No games scheduled.
Did you notice?
- Alabama swimmer Mohamed Farouk was invited to the FINA World Junior Championships.
- Former Alabama basketball player Keith Askins was named a part of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
- Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will be donating $25,000 to single-parent families in the Birmingham area for the second straight year for Christmas.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
December 3, 1957: Paul "Bear" Bryant announced at the Shamrock Hotel in Houston that he was returning to Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’s head coach.
December 3, 1966: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant called it his greatest team and it looked the part while shutting down Auburn 31-0 before a national television audience. The Tigers were unable to stop junior quarterback Kenny Stabler and his favorite receivers Ray Perkins and Dennis Homan at Legion Field. Stabler completed 11 of 16 passes for 169 yards and ran for 51 more. A 63-yard touchdown pass from Stabler to Perkins in the second quarter set the tone, and fullback Les Kelley scored two touchdowns. – Bryant Museum
December 3, 1976: Cornelius Griffin was born in Troy, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I don't see a lot of weaknesses. They've really accumulated a lot of speed at some spots where they were always big." – Florida coach Jim McElwain, Nick Saban's offensive coordinator from 2008-11, after the Gators were pounded in the SEC Championship Game 54-16 on this date in 2016.