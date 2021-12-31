Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 31, 2021
Today is ... New Year's Eve
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Football: Alabama vs Cincinnati, College Football Playoff at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington, Texas, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Audio
Crimson Tide Results
Women's Basketball: Alabama 44, No. 7 Tennessee 62
Did you notice?
- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts isn't concerned about his injured ankle heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
- Alabama freshman cornerback Devonta Smith signed an NIL deal with Wingstop.
- Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter was signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
December 31, 1973: In a colossal matchup of undefeated and top-ranked Alabama and unbeaten and No. 3 Notre Dame, the Crimson Tide fell 24-23 in the Sugar Bowl. A late fourth-quarter pass out of the end zone from Irish quarterback Tom Clements to reserve tight end Robin Weber got Notre Dame out of a hole and saved the night for the Irish.
December 31, 1975: In the first Sugar Bowl ever played in the Superdome, Alabama behind MVP Richard Todd edged Joe Paterno's Penn State Nittany Lions, 13-6.
December 31, 2015: After getting bounced in the semifinals of the inaugural College Football Playoff the year before, a better-prepared and more focused Crimson Tide team crushed Michigan State, 38-0. It was the largest shutout in Cotton Bowl history. Jake Coker was 25-for-30 for a career-best 286 yards, with two touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"One man doesn't make a team. It takes 11." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.