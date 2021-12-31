Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 31, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... New Year's Eve

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Football: Alabama vs Cincinnati, College Football Playoff at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington, Texas, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 44, No. 7 Tennessee 62

Did you notice?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts isn't concerned about his injured ankle heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Alabama freshman cornerback Devonta Smith signed an NIL deal with Wingstop.

Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter was signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

December 31, 1973: In a colossal matchup of undefeated and top-ranked Alabama and unbeaten and No. 3 Notre Dame, the Crimson Tide fell 24-23 in the Sugar Bowl. A late fourth-quarter pass out of the end zone from Irish quarterback Tom Clements to reserve tight end Robin Weber got Notre Dame out of a hole and saved the night for the Irish.

December 31, 1975: In the first Sugar Bowl ever played in the Superdome, Alabama behind MVP Richard Todd edged Joe Paterno's Penn State Nittany Lions, 13-6.

December 31, 2015: After getting bounced in the semifinals of the inaugural College Football Playoff the year before, a better-prepared and more focused Crimson Tide team crushed Michigan State, 38-0. It was the largest shutout in Cotton Bowl history. Jake Coker was 25-for-30 for a career-best 286 yards, with two touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"One man doesn't make a team. It takes 11." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

