Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 31, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Today is ... New Year's Eve

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Football: Alabama vs Cincinnati, College Football Playoff at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington, Texas, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Audio

Read More

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 44, No. 7 Tennessee 62

Did you notice?

  • Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts isn't concerned about his injured ankle heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. 
  • Alabama freshman cornerback Devonta Smith signed an NIL deal with Wingstop. 
  • Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter was signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

December 31, 1973: In a colossal matchup of undefeated and top-ranked Alabama and unbeaten and No. 3 Notre Dame, the Crimson Tide fell 24-23 in the Sugar Bowl. A late fourth-quarter pass out of the end zone from Irish quarterback Tom Clements to reserve tight end Robin Weber got Notre Dame out of a hole and saved the night for the Irish.

December 31, 1975: In the first Sugar Bowl ever played in the Superdome, Alabama behind MVP Richard Todd edged Joe Paterno's Penn State Nittany Lions, 13-6.

December 31, 2015: After getting bounced in the semifinals of the inaugural College Football Playoff the year before, a better-prepared and more focused Crimson Tide team crushed Michigan State, 38-0. It was the largest shutout in Cotton Bowl history. Jake Coker was 25-for-30 for a career-best 286 yards, with two touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"One man doesn't make a team. It takes 11." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We'll leave you with this...

Dec, 31, 1973, Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Notre Dame
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 31, 2021

15 seconds ago
Brittany Davis
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Falls to No. 7 Tennessee, 62-44

3 hours ago
Alabama superfan Luke Ratliff.
All Things Bama

In Memoriam: Remembering Those in the Sports World We Lost in 2021

8 hours ago
Slade Bolden
All Things Bama

Don't Sleep on Slade Bolden's Ability to Deliver in Clutch Situations

9 hours ago
Renovated Recruiting Room
Recruiting

How Recruiting Has Affected the Four Teams in the College Football Playoff

10 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-30 at 11.57.35 AM
All Things Bama

Cotton Bowl Daily Update: Breaking Down Nick Saban's Final Press Conference

11 hours ago
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs
All Things Bama

Trevon Diggs is the 2021 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Year

12 hours ago
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is chased down by Georgia's Lewis Cine
History

Throwback Thursday Turnaround: Cincinnati vs. Georgia in the 2021 Peach Bowl

13 hours ago