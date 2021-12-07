Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 7, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Cotton Candy Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

Alabama took no time in adding the '21' to its wall of SEC Championships inside the indoor practice facility:

Former Alabama guard Josh Primo nailed up this three-pointer for the San Antonio Spurs:

Check out New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' cleats from Monday night's game versus the Buffalo Bills:

Damien Harris sprinted 64 yards against the wind in an incredibly blustery Buffalo:

And Alabama football released its game win poster for the SEC Championship Game:

December 7, 1937: Alabama head coach Frank Thomas was the guest speaker at the annual Jacobs Trophy Award Dinner in Clinton, S.C. One of Thomas' star players, Leroy Monsky, accepted the SEC Jacobs Award as the best blocker in the conference. It was only the third time the award was handed out, but he was the second winner from Alabama, the first being quarterback Riley Smith in 1935.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Football taught me the virtue of team play and enhanced my leadership qualities. These traits have been most valuable in my Navy career. Football taught me to take hard knocks and come up fighting." — Don Whitmire, an All-American tackle at Alabama (1941-1942) and Navy (1943-1944), who as a rear admiral directed the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

We'll leave you with this ...