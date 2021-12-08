Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 8, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Brownie Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

  • The Cleveland Browns signed former Alabama tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster following a few injuries to that position. 
  • Jonathan Allen, defensive lineman for the Washington Football Team, is the highest graded defender on 3rd and 4th down according to Pro Football Focus. 
  • Alabama basketball center Charles Bediako signed an NIL deal with Crossover Group Inc. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

December 8, 1952: Red Drew was selected as the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, edging Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd in a poll of the league mentors conducted by the Nashville Banner. – Bryant Museum

December 8, 1959: E.J. Junior was born in Salisbury, N.C.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“They’re much better than we were. I’ve never seen a coach be able to assemble the kind of talent that Saban has. Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant never had … he might have had one or two good players a year, that was about it, and everyone else was an okay college player. He didn’t put a whole lot of guys into the pros. But Saban sure has some talent. There’s probably six or seven guys on this year’s team alone who can go into the pros. Last year, he put in what, eight or so? It’s just unbelievable the kind of talent he has on that team. I’ve never seen anybody get those kinds of players.” – Pro Football Hall of Fame guard John Hannah in 2012.

We'll leave you with this...

Evan Neal, Phidarian Mathis and Will Anderson Jr.
