Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 8, 2021
BamaCentral Headlines
- Expectations vs. Assumptions: In Order to Achieve Ultimate Success, Alabama Football Must Maintain Underdog Mentality
- Will Anderson, Alabama Football React to Heisman Snub
- 10 Alabama Players Earn All-SEC Honors
- E.J. Junior "Finally" Entering College Football Hall of Fame
- Former Florida Commit WR Isaiah Bond Flips to Alabama
- Alabama Sports Writers Association: December 2021 Newsletter
- Alabama QB Commit Ty Simpson Named Tennessee Gatorade State Player of the Year
- Nick Saban Named Finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year
- Tua Tagovailoa is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Crimson Tikes: Unmade in the Shade
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
No games scheduled.
Did you notice?
- The Cleveland Browns signed former Alabama tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster following a few injuries to that position.
- Jonathan Allen, defensive lineman for the Washington Football Team, is the highest graded defender on 3rd and 4th down according to Pro Football Focus.
- Alabama basketball center Charles Bediako signed an NIL deal with Crossover Group Inc.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
December 8, 1952: Red Drew was selected as the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, edging Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd in a poll of the league mentors conducted by the Nashville Banner. – Bryant Museum
December 8, 1959: E.J. Junior was born in Salisbury, N.C.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“They’re much better than we were. I’ve never seen a coach be able to assemble the kind of talent that Saban has. Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant never had … he might have had one or two good players a year, that was about it, and everyone else was an okay college player. He didn’t put a whole lot of guys into the pros. But Saban sure has some talent. There’s probably six or seven guys on this year’s team alone who can go into the pros. Last year, he put in what, eight or so? It’s just unbelievable the kind of talent he has on that team. I’ve never seen anybody get those kinds of players.” – Pro Football Hall of Fame guard John Hannah in 2012.