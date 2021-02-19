Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 19, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today is … National Caregivers Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Women's swimming: SEC Swimming and Diving Championships, 9 a.m./5 p.m. CT Athens, Ga

Women's tennis: Florida, 1 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, Ala

Soccer: Columbus State, 2 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, Ala, Live Stats

Softball: Liberty, 3 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, Ala, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Baseball: McNeese State, 3 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, Ala, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Men's tennis: Florida, 4 p.m. CT Gainesville, Fla, Watch

Gymnastics: LSU, 7:30 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, Ala, SEC Network+/Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Women's basketball: Alabama 77, Florida 70

Bama Central Headlines ...

Did you notice?

The trend of Alabama student-athletes breaking records continues, as Kalia Antoniou, Morgan Scott, Flora Molnar, and Cora Dupre teamed up to set a program record at the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships. Antoniou and Dupre also earned gold and silver in a solo event, respectively.

5-star Alabama basketball signee JD Davison earned McDonald's All-American honors, arguably the highest distinction in high school basketball, one day after posting a 38-point triple-double in the state playoffs. Due to COVID-19, though, the McDonald's game is canceled.

Tennessee Titan running back Derrick Henry answered the fabled question of playing at Alabama while on a Barstool Sports podcast.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

197 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 19, 1951: Clarence "Butch" Avinger accepted the Jacobs Trophy at a special ceremony honoring some of the South's top performers in Durham, N.C. Avinger was the Southeastern Conference's best blocker for 1950.

February 19, 1954: Artist Daniel A. Moore, who has his paintings depicting Crimson Tide football moments hanging all over the state, was born in Birmingham.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“He knocked me woozy. I have never been hit like that before and hopefully, I'll never be hit like that again.” – Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein after Cornelius Bennett's sack in 1986.

