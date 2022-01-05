Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 5, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Screenwriters Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Basketball: Alabama at Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2, Live VideoLive Stats
  • Swimming & Diving: at Tennessee Diving Invitational, Knoxville, Tenn.

Crimson Tide Results

Swimming & Diving: Alabama Posts Three Individual Top-10 Finishes on Day One of the Tennessee Diving Invitational

Did you notice?

  • Alabama basketball signee Brandon Miller threw down a monstrous dunk in his high school game: 
  • Former Alabama guard and lottery pick Josh Primo had a productive night for the San Antonio Spurs.
  • There were many recent transactions involving former Alabama players in the NFL.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

January 5, 1938: More than 5,000 fans welcomed the Crimson Tide back to Tuscaloosa after what’s still its only loss in the Rose Bowl, 13-0 to California. Said All-American guard Leroy Monsky, "All my life I wanted to play in the Rose Bowl, and on the third play of the game, I get knocked goofy and don't remember a thing until I find myself on the bench at halftime. What a bad break to end my career."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"The first fifty yards I was praying no one would catch me, the last fifty yards I was praying that someone would." – Lee Ozmint, after intercepting a pass in the end zone and returning it 100 yards for a touchdown.

We'll leave you with this...

Sporting News cover Steadman Shealy, Jan. 5, 1980
