Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 5, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Screenwriters Day

Men's Basketball: Alabama at Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2, Live Video, Live Stats

Swimming & Diving: at Tennessee Diving Invitational, Knoxville, Tenn.

Swimming & Diving: Alabama Posts Three Individual Top-10 Finishes on Day One of the Tennessee Diving Invitational

Alabama basketball signee Brandon Miller threw down a monstrous dunk in his high school game:

Former Alabama guard and lottery pick Josh Primo had a productive night for the San Antonio Spurs.

There were many recent transactions involving former Alabama players in the NFL.

January 5, 1938: More than 5,000 fans welcomed the Crimson Tide back to Tuscaloosa after what’s still its only loss in the Rose Bowl, 13-0 to California. Said All-American guard Leroy Monsky, "All my life I wanted to play in the Rose Bowl, and on the third play of the game, I get knocked goofy and don't remember a thing until I find myself on the bench at halftime. What a bad break to end my career."

"The first fifty yards I was praying no one would catch me, the last fifty yards I was praying that someone would." – Lee Ozmint, after intercepting a pass in the end zone and returning it 100 yards for a touchdown.

