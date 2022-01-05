Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 5, 2022
Today is ... National Screenwriters Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- Trending with the Tide: The Ups and Downs from Alabama's Cotton Bowl Win
- Nate Oats Gives Timeline for Alabama F James Rojas' Return
- Alabama Signees Arrive in Texas for All-American Bowl
- Alabama Basketball Planning to Play Next Two Conference Games as Scheduled
- All Things Crimson Tide Podcast: Cotton Bowl Takeaways Plus Who Has the Edge in Alabama/Georgia Rematch
- Najee Harris is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Crimson Tikes: Quivering
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Men's Basketball: Alabama at Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2, Live Video, Live Stats
- Swimming & Diving: at Tennessee Diving Invitational, Knoxville, Tenn.
Crimson Tide Results
Swimming & Diving: Alabama Posts Three Individual Top-10 Finishes on Day One of the Tennessee Diving Invitational
Did you notice?
- Alabama basketball signee Brandon Miller threw down a monstrous dunk in his high school game:
- Former Alabama guard and lottery pick Josh Primo had a productive night for the San Antonio Spurs.
- There were many recent transactions involving former Alabama players in the NFL.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
January 5, 1938: More than 5,000 fans welcomed the Crimson Tide back to Tuscaloosa after what’s still its only loss in the Rose Bowl, 13-0 to California. Said All-American guard Leroy Monsky, "All my life I wanted to play in the Rose Bowl, and on the third play of the game, I get knocked goofy and don't remember a thing until I find myself on the bench at halftime. What a bad break to end my career."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"The first fifty yards I was praying no one would catch me, the last fifty yards I was praying that someone would." – Lee Ozmint, after intercepting a pass in the end zone and returning it 100 yards for a touchdown.