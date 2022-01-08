Skip to main content
Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Argyle Day

    Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

    Men's Basketball: No. 15 Alabama at Missouri, Columbia, Mo., 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

    Crimson Tide Results

    No Games Scheduled.

    Did you notice?

    • Alabama baseball LHP Jake Leger, who will be debuting on the mound this spring after spending his first two seasons at Iowa Western Community College, took some reps on Friday:
    • Josh Primo got his first career NBA start on Friday night with the San Antonio Spurs. Primo, 19, is also the youngest player in Spurs franchise history to start a game:
    • Alex Watkins, who was part of Nick Saban's first signing class at Alabama in 2007, was hired as the Florida Gators' strength and conditioning assistant:
    • Patrick Surtain II was moved to the Denver Broncos' IR while Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was moved up from the practice roster:
    • And Najee Harris built a snowman:

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History

    January 8, 1988: Homer Smith, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs and former head coach at Pacific and Army, was named the offensive coach for the Crimson Tide.

    January 8, 2018: Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to spark a second-half comeback and threw a 41-yard touchdown to freshman wide receiver DeVonta Smith to give Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against Georgia in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Tagovailoa took a sack on Alabama's first play of overtime, losing 16 yards.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

    "I could not believe it. There's lots of highs and lows. Last year we lost on the last play of the game and this year we won on the last play of the game. These kids really responded the right way. We said last year, `Don't waste the feeling.' They sure didn't, the way they played tonight." – Nick Saban after winning his sixth national title after Alabama defeated Georgia and former assistant coach Kirby Smart.

    We'll leave you with this ...

    Sports Illustrated cover, Jan. 8, 1979, Goal-stand against Penn State
