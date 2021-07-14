Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 14, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Author:
Publish date:

Today is ... National Mac and Cheese Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

52 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 14, 1911: Riley Smith, the first Crimson Tide player selected in an NFL draft (second overall, 1936) was born in Carrolton, Miss.

July 14, 1990: Rolando McClain was born in Athens, Ala.

July 14, 1990: The Birmingham Post-Herald announced its Team of the Decade for the 1980s. Linebacker Cornelius Bennett was named Player of the Decade; with running back Bobby Humphrey getting the offensive award and Derrick Thomas the defensive honor. Gary Hollingsworth, who was still playing for the Crimson Tide, was named the best quarterback.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“I signed because I wasn’t ready to quit playing ball. I just wanted to keep playing. I signed for $250 a game and a little bonus. We won the Eastern Division championship twice and the NFL championship once in the three years I played and the most I ever got was $350 a game. I made more money in the offseason.” — Riley Smith to the Professional Football Researchers’ Association in 1983.

We'll leave you with this ...

Rolando McClain
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 14, 2021

