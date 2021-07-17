Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 17, 2021

Today is... National Peach Ice Cream Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

49 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 17, 1956: Former Crimson Tide fullback Johnny Davis was born in Montgomery.

July 17, 1966: Alabama, which proudly claimed it had played coast to coast and in all of the major bowls, signed on to play in the Houston Astrodome in 1970. "It is one of those wonders of the world, and we look forward to being able to play in that building," Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant of the one-year-old structure that was the talk of the sports world.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Never quit. It is the easiest cop-out in the world. Set a goal and don’t quit until you attain it. When you do attain it, set another goal, and don’t quit until you reach it. Never quit.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Former Alabama softball standout Haylie McCleney is one of 22 former and current Alabama Athletes that will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics and one of eight representing the United States.