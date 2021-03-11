All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 11, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is ... World Kidney Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama 7, Jacksonville State 2

Crimson Tide schedule

  • Track & field: at NCAA Championships, Fayetteville, Ark.
  • Women's tennis: Alabama vs Ole Miss, 1 p.m (CT), Watch

Did you notice?

  • Here is a scouting report of Mac Jones from our friends at NFL Draft Bible:
  • 11 male swimmers and divers from Alabama qualified for the upcoming NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held in Greensboro, N.C., March 24-27. The Crimson Tide will send nine swimmers and one diver in individual events and one swimmer as part of its relay pool. Liam Bell, Jonathan Berneburg, Sam DiSette, Matt King, Derek Maas, Jake Marcum, Matt Menke, Nicholas Perera and Eric Stelmar are all slated to swim individual events, while Colton Stogner advanced to nationals as part of the Crimson Tide’s relay contingent.
  • Washington wide out Cam Sims will be a restricted free agent:
  • Former Alabama and Colorado defensive end Antonio Alfano is back in the transfer portal.
  • Could Dylan Moses land with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

177 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 11, 1929: Earl Smith, captain of the '28 football team, a top player on the basketball team and the school record holder in the broad jump, announced his intention of playing baseball in an effort to become a four-sport letterman. Ironically, the Haleyville native initially went to Alabama to play baseball. He did not play football in high school. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

March 11: ”At the end of the day, you know he played for Nick Saban so you know he's tough." – Frank Bush, who was on the Houston Oilers coaching staff (1988-89) with Nick Saban

We'll leave you with this ...

