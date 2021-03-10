Spring Preview: It's Only a Matter of Time Before Alabama's Next Wave of Receivers Arrive

John Metchie III aims to follow the footsteps of Alabama's recent prolific receivers like DeVonta Smith, while things will only heat up behind him on the depth chart

Returning: Thaiu Jones-Bell, Xavier Williams, Traeshon Holden, Javon Baker, John Metchie III, Slade Bolden

Early Enrollees: Jacorey Brooks, Christian Leary and Agiye Hall

Departed: DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle

Incoming: JoJo Earle

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second straight year, Alabama will likely be replacing two first-round draft picks at the wide receiver position, as DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle will try to match Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III being top-15 selections in 2020.

All sorts of college football history was made with this group, including Smith winning the Heisman Trophy.

What’s different from a year ago is this time no one’s certain how the next wave will look. Everyone’s going to have larger roles, that’s a given, but you just don’t replace players like Smith or Waddle, especially when a lot of the depth chart is extremely young.

The exception is John Metchie III.

He began last season as the Crimson Tide's No. 3 wideout and expanded his role following the injury to Waddle. Metchie totaled 916 yards and six touchdowns on 55 catches, and converted a first down or scored a touchdown on 35 of his receptions. His 16.7 yards per catch ranked seventh in the SEC.

Endearing him even more to fans was Metchie’s most memorable play of last season, which wasn’t on a reception. It came on his hit following an interception in the SEC Championship Game, resulting in a fumble that Alabama recovered.

“I ain’t going to lie,” former Crimson Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. “I told him like, ‘You need to come to defense and play safety.’ I didn’t know he had that in him. It was a good hit.”

Redshirt junior Slade Bolden figures to be heavily in the mix in the slot, a role that he filled during Waddle’s absence. He had 270 yards and a touchdown on 24 catches, and returned seven punts for 49 yards with a long of 16 last season.

In the game Waddle got hurt the versatile player had six catches for 94 yards with a long of 30 as Alabama didn’t have to significantly alter the play-calling at Tennessee.

The player to watch for the other starting job may be Xavier Williams, who was coming on last year and saw more playing time down the stretch. At minimum, he and sophomores Javon Barker, Thaiu Jones-Bell and Traeshon Holden will go into the spring forming the nucleus of the two-deep rotation.

Remember, these are the guys that quarterback Bryce Young worked with the most with the second-team offense last year.

Alabama will also have an extremely talented trio of early enrollees with Jacorey Brooks, Agiye Hall and Christian Leary, along with JoJo Earle arriving over the summer. Brooks, Leary and Earle were all in the SI99.

It may not happen until the summer, but look for the competition for playing time to heat up in a big way.

Tight end

Returning: Cameron Latu, Major Tennison, Jahleel Billingsley

Early Enrollees/Arrived: Caden Clark, Robbie Ouzts

Departed: Miller Forristall, Carl Tucker, Michael Parker

Incoming: None

By the end of last season, everyone knew who Jahleel Billingsley was, as the tight end became a key part of the offense during the stretch run. Of his 18 catches for 287 yards, 17 and 274 yards came during the final seven games.

Additionally, 14 of his receptions went for a first down on touchdown, plus he had five kickoff returns for 89 yards.

“Jahleel is kind of a special talent in terms of what he can do,” Nick Saban said. “He has tight end size but really kind of wide receiver athleticism.”

Cameron Latu and Major Tennison figure to be in the mix, especially as every-down and short-yardage options, with both getting plenty of playing time as the new additions start to develop.

2021 Crimson Tide Spring Practices

Roster

Depth Chart

Eligibility Tracker

This is the third story in a series previewing Alabama’s spring football practices, which get under way March 19.

Quarterbacks

Running backs