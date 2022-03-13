Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 13, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National K9 Veterans Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf: Alabama at Valspar Augusta Invitational, Augusta, Ga., All Day

Men's Tennis: Alabama at No. 25 Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Softball: LSU 13, Alabama 6; LSU 5, Alabama 1 (DH)

Baseball: Alabama 14, Binghamton 2

Women's Tennis: Auburn 5, Alabama 2

Track & Field: Alabama’s men tallied 17 points to take 13th place at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which was held at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., over the weekend, while the Crimson Tide women finished 28th, with six points.

Women's Golf: The University of Alabama women’s golf team competed through unfavorable wind speeds in the first round at the Valspar Augusta Invitational, posting a 20-over-par 308 through its first 18 holes at Forest Hills Golf Club (par 72, 6,244 yards) in Augusta, Ga., Saturday.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

173 days

Did You Notice?

Former Alabama quarterback Blake Sims recorded a touchdown pass in the Frisco Fighters' 30-27 season-opening loss to the Massachusetts Pirates:

Justin Thomas was on point at the Players Championship:

And Ryan Kelly was elected to serve on the executive council of the NFLPA:

Did You See?

March 13, 1958: A special 15-minute radio program titled Bear's Facts was set to begin airing on Thursdays when spring training began. The show featuring Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be carried by 20 stations in the state and one in Georgia. Local listeners could hear it at 6:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. each Thursday.

March 13, 1990: Marcell Dareus was born in Birmingham.

March 13, 1991: D.J. Fluker was born in New Orleans.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Get your mind right!” – D.J. Fluker

We’ll leave you with this …