Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 18, 2021

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at NCAA Women's Championships, Greensboro, N.C., All Day

Crimson Tide results

Swimming & Diving: Alabama opened the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships with a big swim in the 800 freestyle relay, which led the Crimson Tide to a top 10 day-one finish in the team standings at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Morgan Scott, Cora Dupre, Gracie Felner and Kalia Antoniou used a school-record swim of 7:00.38 to take sixth place in the first event of the championships and Wednesday’s only event. The finish gave Alabama 26 points, good for sixth place after day one.

Men's Golf: After sitting through several weather delays both Saturday and Sunday, the Alabama men’s golf team completed play with a second-place finish at the Tiger Invitational on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide finished play with a team total of 24-under par 840 (276-283-281), just two strokes back of team champion Auburn (838), across the three day, 54-hole event. Alabama was led by Wilson Furr, who ended play in a three-way tie for second overall with a 9-under par 207. Furr opened the event by collecting a season-low round of 64, followed by 18-hole scores of 70 and 73 to result in the third top-five finish in his career. Both Thomas Ponder and Canon Claycomb carded rounds of 6-under par 210 and tied for eighth to help pace UA.

As the remaining college baseball polls were released, the Crimson Tide is now ranked in all four major polls after its 14-3 start to the season:

The Crimson Tide's men's wheelchair basketball team made waves on Wednesday, with Austin Smith and Partha Venkatram being named Academic All-Americans and Ignacio Ortega and Lindy Bridges being named to the All-Tournament team:

Former Alabama wide receiver Robert Foster will be taking passes from Tua Tagovailoa in Miami:

Alabama basketball guard Jahvon Quinerly expressed his opinions on student athletes being able to profit on their name, image and likeness in college:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

170 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 18, 1985: In an effort to strengthen the defense and get more big-play capability from Cornelius Bennett, defensive coordinator Joe Kines moved the junior linebacker to an outside position. Bennett played on the outside as a freshman, but was moved to the inside during the 1984 season. "I just feel I can make more things happen on the outside," Bennett said.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Signing my letter of intent to play at the University of Alabama, and then playing against the University of Washington in the Sun Bowl my last game senior year, those two things really stand out more than anything else. The first part was becoming part of a great tradition and the last was finishing off a career where I tried my best to continue that tradition.” – Cornelius Bennett

