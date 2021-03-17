Spring Preview: Alabama Set For First-Rate Competition in Secondary

Although the Crimson Tide lost just one starting defensive back, numerous players will be vying for roles at both cornerback and safety

• Returning: Jordan Battle, Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams, Brandon Turnage, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Josh Jobe, Daniel Wright, Marcus Banks, Kristian Story, Malachi Moore, Jahquez Robinson, Ronald Williams

• Early Enrollees: CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley), No. 29*

• Departures: Patrick Surtain II

• Incoming: S Terrion Arnold, S Kaine Williams, CB Devonta Smith, CB Khyree Jackson

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Even though Alabama only has to replace one starting defensive back, the competition in the secondary figures to be first-rate this spring.

Just because someone was in a set spot among the six positions, nickel and dime backs included for the packages requiring extra personnel, doesn't mean that they'll automatically stay there this season.

It's sort of like the offensive line, in that the ultimate goal is to not just just get the best players on the field, but the best combination of players who work well together in those roles.

It's exactly the kind of situation that spring football is all about, with coaches trying players in different spots to both experiment and develop depth.

The first logjam is at cornerback, where Josh Jobe saw a lot of attention last season from opponents trying to avoid All-American Patrick Surtain II. He was credited with 55 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and two sacks, plus 11 pass breakups to go with two forced fumbles and one quarterback pressure.

Jobe was named the Thorpe Award's Player of the Week at LSU, and was named a coaching staff player of the week four times. If the senior can continue to develop he could be a top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Josh has played really well for us," Nick Saban said in December. "He’s really maintained a level of consistency in his play, which has really been good all year long."

The other corner spot is where things get interesting. The candidates include redshirt junior Jalyn Armour-Davis and senior Ronald Williams Jr., a junior-college transfer who missed a lot of last season with an arm injury. Other veterans include Marcus Banks and Brandon Turnage, who both got some playing time in 2020.

There's also top prospect Ga'Quincy McKinstry, the state's Mr. Football who goes by the nickname “Kool Aid.” Alabama had two starting freshmen in the secondary last season, so how quickly he adapts to the collegiate level will go a long way in determining his chances of playing in the fall.

Something to take note of is Alabama has a new cornerbacks coach Jay Valai, plus it's also the position Saban oversees during practice.

At safety, Alabama has Jordan Battle, Malachi Moore, Brian Branch, Daniel Wright (3) and DeMarcco Hellams, who all made big contributions last year.

Heading into his junior year, Battle has established himself as the unit's veteran leader, who helps relay play-calls and makes adjustments on the back end. He was third in team tackles last season with 66, to go with three for loss, and also had four pass breakups and a pick-six against Kentucky.

Malachi Moore is coming off an outstanding first season after winning the starting job at star, the defender over the slot in the nickel package. He was selected to the Freshman All-American team by the Football Writers Association of American, SEC All-Freshman Team and second-team All-SEC.

He led the Crimson Tide with four forced turnovers, including a team-high three interceptions, and also recovered a fumble which he forced, returning the loose ball 28 yards for a touchdown at Tennessee. Moore had nine passes defensed (three interceptions, six breakups) to tie for third in the SEC among all freshman defenders ... racked up 44 tackles, including four for loss.

Do coaches keep him in the same role?

"The sky’s the limit for him," Surtain said about Moore last fall.

Branch saw time in 12 games with three starts, and totaled 27 tackles, including half a stop for loss. He had seven pass breakups and two interceptions to tie for third in the SEC in passes defensed among all freshman defenders.

Wright, who is heading into his senior year, picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown against Texas A&M, to go with 60 tackles, including one for loss (-1 yard).

Hellams came on strong and made the most of his playing time last fall, with 62 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack, plus three pass breakups.

Whereas Alabama had an extremely young secondary with one returning starter in 2020, it now has the opposite — which falls into the good problems to have category.

"I think it's just a maturing process of the young players and the players realizing the importance of doing things correctly and preparing for a game properly so that they're not sort of caught off guard or surprised when they see things in a game understanding that, 'Hey guys, we're practicing this stuff because this is what you're going to see. This is what you need to anticipate when there are these receiver locations and they're running these kinds of motions, so you shouldn't be surprised by it,'" Saban said near the end of last season. "I think the knowledge and experience has been very helpful and helping them play with more confidence as well."

