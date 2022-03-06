Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 6, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... Oreo Cookie Day

SEC Tournament bracket

2022 SEC Tournament bracket
FNI2xrPXMAY2XsD

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Softball vs. Miami (Ohio), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Listen

  • Baseball vs. Murray State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Listen

  • Gymnastics: Elevate the Stage, Huntsville, Ala., 1 p.m., Watch

  • Women’s Tennis vs. No. 22 Vanderbilt, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m., Watch

Crimson Tide Results

Did you notice?

  • Christian Harris ran the second-fastest time in the 40-yard dash among linebackers at the NFL Scouting Combine.
  • Harris also looked good during footwork drills. 
  • Phidarian Mathis also looked good at the combine.
  • Former Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams reflected on his time at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

181 days

On this Date in Crimson Tide History

March 6, 1971: John Hannah, the standout offensive lineman and wrestler, became the first Southeastern Conference track and field athlete to throw the shot put more than 60 feet when he hit 60-1 in a dual meet with LSU. Hannah also won the discus with a throw of 177-9. Meanwhile, another football player, Jim Krapf, was also the star heavyweight on the wrestling team. Hannah was the only man ever to defeat Krapf, at an open invitational meet the previous year.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“He was not a warm and fuzzy guy with his players. He worked you hard and pushed you hard. He kept a good deal of distance. His motivating style was more an intimidating presence. It took players being away from him and growing up and getting into adulthood for them to truly appreciate him." — Johnny Musso on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant in Eli Gold's book "Bear's Boys."

We'll leave you with this...

Bryce Young
