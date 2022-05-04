Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 4, 2022
Today is ... National Star Wars Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
No games scheduled.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
122 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
May 4, 1974: ABC officials announced the network would televise Alabama three times during the upcoming season, the maximum number the Tide could appear by NCAA regulations. The Iron Bowl against Auburn would be moved to Friday, Nov. 29 instead of Saturday, Nov. 30. Kickoff time was set for approximately 1:40. The Crimson Tide's Nov. 9 game with LSU would also be televised from Legion Field, along with the Oct. 5 matchup with Ole Miss in Jackson or the Oct. 19 matchup with Tennessee in Knoxville. By television regulations, an NCAA member could appear on TV five times over a two-year period, so Alabama would only be on network television twice during the 1975 season.
May 4, 1982: Linebacker Derrick Pope was born in Galveston, Texas.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“Only the Pacific Ocean could have stopped Jimmy Johnson from scoring the touchdown.” — Wu Winslett after Alabama scored a fourth quarter touchdown to tie Stanford 7-7 in the 1927 Rose Bowl.