Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 4, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Star Wars Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

122 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

May 4, 1974: ABC officials announced the network would televise Alabama three times during the upcoming season, the maximum number the Tide could appear by NCAA regulations. The Iron Bowl against Auburn would be moved to Friday, Nov. 29 instead of Saturday, Nov. 30. Kickoff time was set for approximately 1:40. The Crimson Tide's Nov. 9 game with LSU would also be televised from Legion Field, along with the Oct. 5 matchup with Ole Miss in Jackson or the Oct. 19 matchup with Tennessee in Knoxville. By television regulations, an NCAA member could appear on TV five times over a two-year period, so Alabama would only be on network television twice during the 1975 season.

May 4, 1982: Linebacker Derrick Pope was born in Galveston, Texas.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Only the Pacific Ocean could have stopped Jimmy Johnson from scoring the touchdown.” — Wu Winslett after Alabama scored a fourth quarter touchdown to tie Stanford 7-7 in the 1927 Rose Bowl.

We'll leave you with this...

Bryce Young, Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
