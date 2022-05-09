Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, May 9, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

BamaCentral Headlines

• Fouts, Prange Help No. 8 Alabama Softball Secure Series Win Over No. 23 Missouri

 Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 19 LSU (Series Finale)

How to Watch: Alabama Softball at the 2022 SEC Tournament

• Alabama Baseball Thrashed by No. 19 LSU, 12-3

• Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 19 LSU

 Mobile Sports Media Icon Vic Knight Passes Away

• Crimson Tikes: You Can Call Me Al

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf: NCAA Regional at Franklin, Tenn., all day, live scoring

Crimson Tide Results

• Softball: Alabama 3, Missouri 1

• Baseball, LSU 12, Alabama 3 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

117 days

Did You See? 

Montana Fouts

A Montana Fouts pitch ... (photos by Alabama Athletics) 

Montana Fouts
Montana Fouts
Montana Fouts

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 9, 1929: Wallace Wade and officials at WAPI Radio in Birmingham announced that the Crimson Tide coach would have a weekly show discussing Southern Conference Football, beginning in June and running through the season. WAPI was jointly owned by the university, Alabama Women's College and Alabama Polytechnic College.

May 9, 1990: Former Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen was born in Lambert, Miss. 

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“For me, it’s important. It’s just like a relationship with a girl. You don’t trust her, you’re not going to be with her. If I don’t trust the guy beside me, then I don’t want to be playing beside him. Bottom line.” — Anthony Steen on the importance of chemistry on the offensive line

We’ll leave you with this … 

Kaylee Tow first base on Senior Day

