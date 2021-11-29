Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 29, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... Cyber Monday 

BamaCentral Headlines

• Second-Half Surge Propels Alabama Basketball Past Miami, 96-64

• Kirby Smart on Previous Losses to Alabama: "We Don't Focus on History"

• Alabama Women's Basketball Closes the Week Strong Against Bethune-Cookman, 89-45

• Nate Oats' Technical Sparks Alabama Basketball to Blowout Win over Miami

• Upon Further Review: Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT)

• Nick Saban Provides Injury Updates on Key Players Heading into SEC Championship Week

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 28-December 5, 2021

• How to Watch: College Basketball Week 4 Schedule, TV Info

• Crimson Tikes: Underdawg

• 2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 13

• How to Watch: Alabama Football vs Georgia at the SEC Championship Game, TV, Time

• How to Watch: College Football Conference Championship Weekend Schedule, TV Info

• Alabama Football Falls to No. 4 in AP Top 25, Remains No. 2 in Latest Coaches Poll

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled. 

Crimson Tide Results

• Women's Basketball: Alabama 89, Bethune-Cookman 45

Men's Basketball: No. 10 Alabama 96, Miami 64

Did you notice? 

• Rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II intercepted Justin Herbert twice Sunday, with the second one being returned for a touchdown. The Broncos beat the Chargers 28-13. 

• Quinnen Williams modeled the popular Crimson Tide celebration, and CJ Moseley gave his team a pregame speech prior to the Jets 21-14 victory over the Texans. 

• Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle combined to help the Dolphins defeat the Panthers 33-10. Tagovailoa was 27-for-31 for 230 passing yards and a touchdown, and Waddle had nine receptions for 137 yards and caught the touchdown pass from Tua. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History: 

November 29, 1894: Alabama fans are delirious in Montgomery after the Crimson Tide upsets Auburn 18-0 before a “throng” of 4,000 spectators. Flying fullback Eli Abbott, who weighed 140 pounds, starred for Alabama along with teammates William Bankhead, Frank Callahan and Allen McCants.

November 29, 1971: Greg Byrne was born in Pocatello, Idaho.

November 29, 1993: Cyrus Jones was born in Baltimore, Md.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

"I'm happy, I really am happy. I was happy and dancing in the locker room. Miss Terry gave me a big kiss coming up here. I was real happy about that." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated Auburn 36-0 on this date in 2008 to end a six-game losing streak in the Iron Bowl.

We'll leave you with this... 

Xavier Dickson, Jalston Fowler, Brandon Ivory, Leon Brown, Auburn game program, Nov. 29, 2014
