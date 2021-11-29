Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 29, 2021
Today is ... Cyber Monday
BamaCentral Headlines
• Second-Half Surge Propels Alabama Basketball Past Miami, 96-64
• Kirby Smart on Previous Losses to Alabama: "We Don't Focus on History"
• Alabama Women's Basketball Closes the Week Strong Against Bethune-Cookman, 89-45
• Nate Oats' Technical Sparks Alabama Basketball to Blowout Win over Miami
• Upon Further Review: Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT)
• Nick Saban Provides Injury Updates on Key Players Heading into SEC Championship Week
• This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 28-December 5, 2021
• How to Watch: College Basketball Week 4 Schedule, TV Info
• 2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 13
• How to Watch: Alabama Football vs Georgia at the SEC Championship Game, TV, Time
• How to Watch: College Football Conference Championship Weekend Schedule, TV Info
• Alabama Football Falls to No. 4 in AP Top 25, Remains No. 2 in Latest Coaches Poll
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
• Women's Basketball: Alabama 89, Bethune-Cookman 45
• Men's Basketball: No. 10 Alabama 96, Miami 64
Did you notice?
• Rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II intercepted Justin Herbert twice Sunday, with the second one being returned for a touchdown. The Broncos beat the Chargers 28-13.
• Quinnen Williams modeled the popular Crimson Tide celebration, and CJ Moseley gave his team a pregame speech prior to the Jets 21-14 victory over the Texans.
• Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle combined to help the Dolphins defeat the Panthers 33-10. Tagovailoa was 27-for-31 for 230 passing yards and a touchdown, and Waddle had nine receptions for 137 yards and caught the touchdown pass from Tua.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
November 29, 1894: Alabama fans are delirious in Montgomery after the Crimson Tide upsets Auburn 18-0 before a “throng” of 4,000 spectators. Flying fullback Eli Abbott, who weighed 140 pounds, starred for Alabama along with teammates William Bankhead, Frank Callahan and Allen McCants.
November 29, 1971: Greg Byrne was born in Pocatello, Idaho.
November 29, 1993: Cyrus Jones was born in Baltimore, Md.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'm happy, I really am happy. I was happy and dancing in the locker room. Miss Terry gave me a big kiss coming up here. I was real happy about that." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated Auburn 36-0 on this date in 2008 to end a six-game losing streak in the Iron Bowl.