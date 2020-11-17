Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 17, 2020

Today is … National Take a Hike Day

Alabama volleyball was swept in its fall season finale at Foster Auditorium, as LSU won 25-21, 25-18 and 25-21. Doris Carter led the Alabama offense with seven kills and had no hitting errors on 12 swings, good for a .583 hitting percentage. Madelyn St. Germain had 12 digs while Riley Fisbeck accounted for 20 of the team’s 25 assists.

Veteran's Day was last week, but today's video definitely transcends the official holiday, and is something we'd like to see more teams and schools embrace:

The New Jersey Warriors is a program for disabled servicemen and servicewomen to connect with one another, challenge themselves and each other, and remind them that there’s still nothing they can’t do. Affiliated with the New Jersey Devils, the hockey program was created to give disabled U.S Military Veterans an opportunity to rehab through the world of Ice Hockey.

Veterans from New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania have the opportunity to join the team as a way to connect, bond, and use this experience as a therapeutic way to physically rehab and manage stresses from their military experiences

What led to the New Jersey Warriors program being formed and how is it helping veterans transition from being active service members to civilian life? Sports Illustrated host Kaitlin O'Toole is joined by New Jersey Warriors President, Mark Puttenvink and U.S Marine, Shane Paulan for insight.

Learn more about the New Jersey Warriors Hockey Program here.

November 17, 1945: Alabama scored 10 touchdowns, only four by starters, as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 71-0 win at Vanderbilt. Harry Gilmer passed for two touchdowns and ran in two more. Vanderbilt managed only one first down, that coming on a penalty and the Alabama defense held the Commodores to a minus-5 yards in total offense. Alabama netted 433 yards.

“I make a point of not reading anything about the games. I get frustrated for no reason and don’t like to work myself up. I try to find pictures of myself. No one takes pictures of me. The only time I read anything is when I look for pictures of myself and then I read a headline and get mad about it, and so I quit looking for pictures of myself, because there’s not going to be one anyway.” — Jonah Williams, who was born on this date in 1997.

