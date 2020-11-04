SI.com
Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 4, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Stress Awareness Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

Did you notice?

  • Alabama football let its players' voices be heard on election day:
  • As did Crimson Tide gymnastics:
  • As well as men's basketball and all other Alabama athletics programs:
  • Alabama football released its latest edition of Season Stories, this time covering its win this past weekend over Mississippi State:
  • Former Crimson Tide golfer Justin Thomas committed to playing in the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 4, 1922: In a milestone win for Southern football, Alabama traveled to Philadelphia and jolted the sports world with a 9-7 win over Pennsylvania. Xen C. Scott's Crimson Tide used a second quarter field goal by Bull Wesley and a fourth quarter fumble recovery in the end zone to pull off the upset of the Quakers. Tide back Pooley Hubert fumbled into the Penn end zone only to have teammate Shorty Propst recover for the game winner. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Every week when we play a different team they’re going to say ‘This is going to be the first test for Alabama.’ And then we go out and we play well, we execute well and we end up winning the games. And then after the game, they’re like, ‘Oh they still haven’t played somebody.'” — running back Damien Harris before No. 1 Alabama won at No. 3 LSU 29-0.

We’ll leave you with this …

Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
