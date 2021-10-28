Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 28, 2021

    Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
    Author:

    Today is ... National Internal Medicine Day

    BamaCentral Headlines

    Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

    Soccer: Alabama vs No. 19 Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

    Crimson Tide Results

    Alabama Women's Golf Wins Final Fall Tournament at The Ally

    Did you notice?

    • Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford was stunned that teammate Keon Ellis was left off of the 2021 All-SEC Preseason Teams:
    • While Kira Lewis Jr. didn't start for the New Orleans Pelicans like his teammate Herb Jones did, Lewis still was able to be an effective force off the bench:
    • And Mark Ingram II was reunited with former teammate Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (video from when the two previously played for New Orleans together):

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide's basketball season opener:

    12 days

    On this date in Crimson Tide history:

    October 28, 1987: Javier Arenas was born in Tampa, Fla.

    October 28, 1989: Big Thomas Rayam blocked Ray Tarasi's field-goal attempt with :13 remaining to give Alabama a 17-16 win over Penn State at University Park. The Lions were inches away from the goal line when Joe Paterno opted to go with what appeared to be a cinch field goal. The victory became known in Alabama football folklore as "Desperation Block." – Bryant Museum

    Crimson Tide quote of the day:

    “To play the defense that he runs you've got to have studs. The defense before was good, but they weren't built for the defense he runs. You give him time and they're going to be studs.” – Former Alabama player Jarret Johnson in 2008.

    We'll leave you with this ...

    Javier Arenas
