Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 5, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Do Something Nice Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men's Golf: Alabama at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark., 3:30 p.m. CT, GOLF Channel.
  • Women's Golf: Alabama at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark., 3:30 p.m. CT, GOLF Channel.

Crimson Tide results

  • Soccer: Florida 2, Alabama 1
  • Men's Tennis: Alabama notched 11 wins on its final day at the Tiger Fall Invitational in Auburn, Ala. Seven of its eight singles victories came against Auburn and all three of its doubles victories were also won over the Tigers.

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama/Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts had three carries on Sunday night for the Philadelphia Eagles against the San Francisco 49ers. While he did not attempt a pass, Hurt gained 18 yards on three rushes in the 25-20 Eagles victory.
  • Alabama men's tennis closed out its first tournament of the 2020-2021 season on Sunday in Auburn at the Tiger Fall Invitational. The Crimson Tide notched 11 wins on Day 3, defeating host Auburn 10 of those 11 times. Senior Riccardo Roberto went 3-for-3 in the three-day tournament, finishing off Auburn's Jackson Ross 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 on Sunday to complete the trio of wins.
Riccardo Roberto
Alabama Athletics
  • Alabama soccer suffered its first loss of the season at Florida on Sunday afternoon, falling 2-1 behind the Gators. The Crimson Tide sprung out to an early lead in the fifth minutes with a goal by sophomore Sydney Vincens. The Gators scored the equalizer just after 62nd minute, and pulled away with the winning goal in the 82nd. Alabama falls to 1-1-1 on the season while Florida is now 1-0-1.
  • Former Crimson Tide cornerback Marlon Humphrey revealed that he had to change his Twitter handle in order to get verified in this funny moment:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 5, 1929: Governor Bibb Graves officially dedicated the new stadium in Tuscaloosa to university president George H. Denny. Wallace Wade’s team subsequently did its part with a 22-7 victory over Ole Miss. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Write home. I think everyone should find time to write and to go see their mother. I think that’s healthy.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

All Things Bama

