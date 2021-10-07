    • October 7, 2021
    Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 7, 2021
    Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
    Courtesy of the Bryant Museum

    Today is … National Inner Beauty Day

    BamaCentral Headlines

    Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

    • Women's Tennis: Alabama vs ITA All-American ChampionshipsITA All-American ChampionshipsCharleston, S.C.
    • Men's Tennis: Alabama vs ITA All-American ChampionshipsITA All-American ChampionshipsTulsa, Okla.

    Crimson Tide Results

    • No games scheduled.

    Did You Notice?

    • Former Alabama guard and current Cleveland Cavalier Collin Sexton brought the heat on Wednesday night:
    • Josh Primo picked up an assist with this lofty pass for the San Antonio Spurs:
    • And DeVonta Smith was voted the Toyota Player of the Week for Week 4 of the NFL:

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

    October 7, 1921: Vaughn Mancha was born in Sugar Valley, Ga.

    October 7, 1933: Although Dixie Howell rushed for 133 yards, the first Southeastern Conference game played by Alabama ended in a 0-0 tie to Ole Miss at Legion Field. Not pleased with the result, coach Frank Thomas ordered "some savage practices before next Saturday's game with Miss. State." … Also on this day in 1921, Vaughn Mancha was born in Sugar Valley, Ga.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

    “I should have listened to Saban. If I had, I probably would have been a first-round draft pick. Nick Saban was just trying to show me the right way, but I had my own vision. What he was trying to get across to me made sense as I got older, but back then I was a 17-year-old kid going to college who wanted to play basketball, too.” – All-Pro tight end Antonio Gates, who left Michigan State to concentrate on basketball

    We’ll leave you with this …

    Alabama coach Frank Thomas, center, with quarterback Harry Gilmer, left, and center Vaughn Mancha.
