Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 7, 2021

- All Things Bama Podcast: Early Keys to Alabama/Texas A&M Plus How Concerning Are the Crimson Tide's Injuries?
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
- Soccer: Alabama at No. 7 Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Stats
- Women's Tennis: Alabama vs ITA All-American ChampionshipsITA All-American ChampionshipsCharleston, S.C.
- Men's Tennis: Alabama vs ITA All-American ChampionshipsITA All-American ChampionshipsTulsa, Okla.
Crimson Tide Results
- No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama guard and current Cleveland Cavalier Collin Sexton brought the heat on Wednesday night:
- Josh Primo picked up an assist with this lofty pass for the San Antonio Spurs:
- And DeVonta Smith was voted the Toyota Player of the Week for Week 4 of the NFL:
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
October 7, 1921: Vaughn Mancha was born in Sugar Valley, Ga.
October 7, 1933: Although Dixie Howell rushed for 133 yards, the first Southeastern Conference game played by Alabama ended in a 0-0 tie to Ole Miss at Legion Field. Not pleased with the result, coach Frank Thomas ordered "some savage practices before next Saturday's game with Miss. State."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I should have listened to Saban. If I had, I probably would have been a first-round draft pick. Nick Saban was just trying to show me the right way, but I had my own vision. What he was trying to get across to me made sense as I got older, but back then I was a 17-year-old kid going to college who wanted to play basketball, too.” – All-Pro tight end Antonio Gates, who left Michigan State to concentrate on basketball