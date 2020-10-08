SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 8, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Leif Erickson Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

  • Men's Golf: Alabama took home the 2020 Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday with a team score of 4-over par 868 (291-282-295).
  • Women's Golf: The Crimson Tide took tenth at the 2020 Blessings Collegiate Invitational with round scores of 307, 309 and 302. Tournament host Arkansas won the event, finishing with a final team score of even-par 864 (289-287-288).

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama men's golf took home the trophy at its first tournament of the season, the 2020 Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. The Crimson Tide finished with an overall team score of 4-over par 868.
  • At the same time in the same tournament on the women's side, Crimson Tide women's golf was not as fortunate. At the 2020 Blessings Collegiate Invitational, the women finished in tenth place with a final team score of 60-over par.
  • Former Alabama safety Landon Collins was named the NFLPA's Community MVP for Week 3 due to his work with his foundation, The Humble Path Foundation.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 8, 1977: Barry Krauss' interception of Rob Hertel's two-point conversion pass attempt ensured a 21-20 victory over No. 1 Southern California at the Los Angeles Coliseum. A fierce fourth-quarter rally got the Trojans to within a point, but they couldn’t score the game-winning points. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

Playing at Alabama taught me mental toughness, being a team player, being a winner.” – Cornelius Bennett

We’ll leave you with this …

