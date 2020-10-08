Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 8, 2020

Today is … National Leif Erickson Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

Men's Golf: Alabama took home the 2020 Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday with a team score of 4-over par 868 (291-282-295).

Women's Golf: The Crimson Tide took tenth at the 2020 Blessings Collegiate Invitational with round scores of 307, 309 and 302. Tournament host Arkansas won the event, finishing with a final team score of even-par 864 (289-287-288).

Former Alabama safety Landon Collins was named the NFLPA's Community MVP for Week 3 due to his work with his foundation, The Humble Path Foundation.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 8, 1977: Barry Krauss' interception of Rob Hertel's two-point conversion pass attempt ensured a 21-20 victory over No. 1 Southern California at the Los Angeles Coliseum. A fierce fourth-quarter rally got the Trojans to within a point, but they couldn’t score the game-winning points.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Playing at Alabama taught me mental toughness, being a team player, being a winner.” – Cornelius Bennett

